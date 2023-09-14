Supernatural, the Only American-Made, Natural Baking Decor Company, Reports Banner Year, Gaining Steam on Artificial Counterparts

Fast-growing & female-founded natural baking brand expands national reach with Sprouts Farmers Market

New York, New York, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernatural, the only locally-made and woman-led baking brand whose colorful products are made entirely from natural and plant-based sources, expands its growing retail footprint to all 386 Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide, bringing its total door count to over 1,300 stores across the country (106% YoY growth). Supernatural’s launch in Sprouts comes at a pivotal moment for the brand after an already tremendous year of growth to date, including an overall 80% increase in YoY revenue ahead of the holiday baking season, during which they historically see a 6x increase in Amazon sales and a 3x increase in retail sales from November through December. Supernatural has also established key foodservice partnerships, providing natural sprinkles to household names like Milk Bar and Dr. Praeger’s, which speaks to the growing consumer demand for clean ingredients and increased consumer awareness about controversial chemicals and dyes like Red Dye No. 3 and titanium dioxide. Established in 2017 by CEO and mother of two, Carmel Hagen, Supernatural's expansion bolsters their mission of offering a natural, delightfully pure alternative to the prevalent harmful chemicals and additives often aimed at children, thereby enhancing the joy of baking.

Supernatural’s rollout in Sprouts – one of the most prominent natural grocery chains in the U.S. that is considered a gold standard for consumer packaged goods in the natural category – strategically merchandises the brand’s signature plant-based sprinkles in both the baking aisle and in the frozen aisle next to the ice cream toppings. Seven Supernatural sprinkle varieties are available at Sprouts beginning this month, including their newest and best-selling Rainbow Softies and Fair-Trade Chocolate Softies, plus classic Supernatural varieties like Starfetti, Crunchies, Dinomite, Rainbow Pop!, and Unicorn Tracks.

“Since launching Supernatural six years ago, I’ve been on a mission to take baking back from the chemical-laden conglomerates that have dominated the baking aisle for far too long,” says Carmel Hagen, founder of Supernatural. “Supernatural’s launch in Sprouts brings us even closer to realizing our goal of becoming a new household name and the new standard in baking products by proving that 100% all-natural products can be just as vibrant, imaginative, and FUN as the versions we grew up with.”

This year, Supernatural relocated its entire manufacturing and distribution process to the U.S., becoming a truly local company by partnering with Paulaur Toppings, the only woman-owned and -led manufacturer of dessert toppings, located in New Jersey. As one of just two full-capability sprinkle manufacturers in the U.S., this shift dramatically increased Supernatural's scalability, capabilities, and potential for price competitiveness in comparison to artificial baking decorations. The newly forged partnership between Supernatural and Paulaur Toppings CEO Amanda Lewey will continue to evolve as Supernatural grows its retail, DTC, and foodservice channels.

With a bevy of exciting holiday product launches on the horizon, including ten baking kits created in collaboration with King Arthur Baking Company and Vital Farms, and more major retail and foodservice partnerships in the works for 2024, Supernatural’s positive and consistent growth is poised to continue. This fall, they will launch a B2B partnership with WebstaurantStore, the largest online restaurant supply company in the country servicing thousands of restaurants, bakeries, ice cream shops, hotels, colleges, and more to complement their quickly-growing foodservice arm. By the end of this year, Supernatural will surpass a million jars of sprinkles sold, a significant achievement that underscores the brand’s potential to gain significant market share and become the new standard for baking products.

Supernatural is the only locally-made and woman-led baking brand whose colorful products are made entirely from natural and plant-based sources. Supernatural’s array of plant-based food colors, sprinkles, frostings, and rainbow baking chips are free of controversial artificial colors, preservatives, animal products, and the top eight most common food allergens, unlike old-school decorating supplies that have historically dominated the market. Each of Supernatural’s vibrant colors is developed using hyper-concentrated vegetables and spices, which allows for 300% more vibrancy while remaining odorless and tasteless, ready to top any sweet treat. Supernatural was launched in 2017 by Carmel Hagen with the modern baker in mind – from professional to first-time bakers – with the goal of providing better-for-you essentials that make every kitchen a classroom for creativity, healthy eating, and human connection. Supernatural products can be found in Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods Market’s Northeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions (with select products available in additional locations), as well as on Amazon and Walmart.com. Supernatural products can also be found in select products from Milk Bar, Dr. Praeger’s, and more. Learn more at www.supernaturalkitchen.com, and follow along at @gosupernatural on Instagram.

