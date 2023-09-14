Former U.S. Navy Surgeon General Bruce Gillingham joins Amplifire as a strategic advisor to drive healthcare training innovation.

Boulder, Colorado, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knowledge Factor, Inc. (“Amplifire”), the leading adaptive eLearning and content creation platform leveraging advances in brain science, and owner of the Healthcare Alliance, welcomes Dr. Bruce Gillingham to its Strategic Advisory Board. Gillingham will lend his expertise in healthcare innovation strategy and public service initiatives for the Healthcare Alliance, the Amplifire-founded collaborative consortium of over 25 leading U.S. health systems.

Gillingham's partnership underscores Amplifire's mission to revolutionize healthcare education and enhance patient care on a global scale. As the former 39th Surgeon General of the United States Navy, Gillingham recently retired from 40 years of active-duty service. During his tenure, he led approximately 44,000 Navy medical personnel through the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery’s (BUMED) most comprehensive transformation since World War II. Gillingham oversaw a shift in mission from oversight of military treatment facility-based care to expeditionary, operational support. Under his leadership, Navy Medicine provided the policy and guidance that ensured that the Navy and Marine Corps were able to operate around the globe continuously and safely during the pandemic. As one of the nation’s top minds in health operations, Gillingham gives Amplifire’s advisory board a critical edge.

“Bruce Gillingham’s integrity and reputation for establishing elite patient care in adverse environments is an invaluable resource to Amplifire in healthcare and beyond. His presence on our advisory board furthers our commitment to revolutionizing healthcare training, championing patient safety, bolstering public sector initiatives, and our overall public service agenda,” shared Bob Burgin, CEO of Amplifire. “It is a true honor to collaborate with Dr. Gillingham in our shared mission.”

“I’m thrilled to join the Amplifire team,” Bruce Gillingham expressed. “It’s readily apparent to me that those organizations which have adopted the Amplifire training platform have made demonstrable progress in improving staff performance at all levels. As a physician and healthcare executive, I see the Amplifire platform filling a critical gap in the crusade to eliminate preventable patient harm. I can’t wait to help expand the awareness and utilization of this paradigm shifting eLearning platform.”

During his career, Gillingham served throughout Navy Medicine as director of Pediatric Orthopedic and Scoliosis Surgery; Associate Orthopedic Residency Program director; and director of Surgical Services. He was the Officer in Charge of a Surgical/Shock Trauma Platoon that achieved 98% combat casualty survival during Operation Al Fajr, The Second Battle of Fallujah, in 2004. While assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego, he was instrumental in establishing the Comprehensive Combat and Complex Casualty Care Center. He was in command at the hospital, medical center, and enterprise level.

Gillingham’s awards include the Navy Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit (eight awards), Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (two awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with the Eagle Globe, and Anchor device with bronze star and the Fleet Marine Force ribbon.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Cultural Anthropology (with high honors) from the University of California, San Diego, and a Doctor of Medicine from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences where he is a Distinguished Professor of Military and Emergency Medicine. He is an inductee in the medical honor society of Alpha Omega Alpha and is a Certified Physician Executive.

Amplifire is a next-generation learning platform with more than four billion learner interactions and is an innovator in high-stakes workforce training for critical roles. The platform harnesses advances in cognitive science to create personalized learning and drive successful outcomes. The platform’s adaptive algorithm guides learners to mastery across healthcare, government, military, food service, corporate, and education segments, providing unique learner analytics that offer valuable learner insights.

