Canadian Hearing Services Awards Record Number of Scholarships for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Students for the 2023-2024 Academic Year

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Hearing Services (CHS) is thrilled to announce that it has awarded an unprecedented 26 post-secondary scholarships to Deaf and hard of hearing Canadian students for the 2023-2024 academic year.

These life enhancing bursaries are awarded through the CHS National Scholarship Program, the largest scholarship program in Canada that exclusively supports Deaf and hard of hearing students. These academic cash awards empower Deaf and hard of hearing students to pursue their university and/or college goals by helping break down financial barriers to participation and support the extra costs associated with accommodations, tuition, residence, and educational resources in a higher learning environment.

“Since Canadian Hearing Services launched its National Scholarship Program in 2017, we have provided an incredible 133 scholarships to 60 individual students across our country! We are extremely privileged to be able to make such a significant impact to the lives of so many deserving Deaf and hard of hearing students,” says Julia N. Dumanian, President & Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Hearing Services. “Thank you to our corporate sponsors, donors, golfers, and Day of Golf event host, for their generous support and commitment to empowering more and more students each year. We are so very grateful and honoured to have them join us on our journey to empower lives.”

This scholarship year also marks the inauguration of The Honourable David C. Onley Scholarship award. Named after The Honourable David C. Onley, a pioneer in advocating for accessibility and inclusivity and former Canadian Hearing Services Board member from 2017 until his passing in 2023, this scholarship aims to honour his legacy by fostering empowerment and inspiration among the next wave of leaders within the Deaf and hard of hearing community.

Canadian Hearing Services is pleased to present Rylind Davis, a student at Laurentian University, as the inaugural recipient of The Honourable David C. Onley Scholarship. Rylind's outstanding achievements and commitment to academic excellence, community engagement, and overcoming challenges have made him a deserving candidate for this prestigious honour.

“The National Scholarship Committee is thrilled to award another group of incredibly talented students with CHS National Scholarships,” says Committee Chair, Dr. Chantal Graveline. “These scholarships provide the foundation for students to build successful careers, while also allowing all Canadians to benefit from their participation in society. We wish each of them a successful academic year and a promising future.”

Congratulations to the 2023-2024 National Scholarship Recipients:

Click to view all videos from our 2023-2024 scholarship recipients .

ABOUT THE NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

The CHS National Scholarship Program is uniquely inclusive of Deaf and hard of hearing students of all abilities. These scholarships help empower Deaf and hard of hearing students to pursue their university and/or college goals by helping break down financial barriers to participation and support the extra costs associated with accommodations, tuition, residence, and educational resources in a higher learning environment.

Scholarships are available for undergraduate and graduate students, including mature students attending accredited post-secondary institutions inside or outside of Canada.

The scholarships are available to Canadian residents who are at least 17 years of age, and Deaf, deafblind, or hard of hearing. Scholarship grants of $3,000 for full-time students and $1,000 for part-time students may be applied to cover tuition, residence, and educational resources. Students who receive funding remain eligible for the same level of funding for up to four years.

A committee of Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing business leaders and academics review applications from across Canada each year. They choose recipients based on key criteria, including a student essay about how a scholarship would transform their future, financial documents, and academic accommodations.

ABOUT CHS

Canadian Hearing Services (“CHS”) is the country’s leading provider of professional programs, services, and products that enable Deaf and hard of hearing Canadians to overcome barriers to participation. It is the largest organization of its kind in North America and holds the prestigious designation of Accreditation with Exemplary Standing from Accreditation Canada. Building on its 83-year history following a remarkable and ambitious transformation, CHS has become a modern, progressive, and professional organization well-positioned for growth, and fully executing growth strategies both nationally and internationally. With multiple locations and hundreds of employees, CHS offers a complete roster of end-to-end essential and leading edge clinical and social services, as well as Canada’s most robust and expansive digital provider of hearing health related products and services. E-commerce, Audiology, ASL Interpreting, Captioning, Employment and Counselling Service are all foundational to the Canada-wide and international offerings for which CHS is renowned.

