Brave New Coin Announces Data Partnership with Gora.io

Leader in digital asset data will provide the decentralized oracle network with new AI-ready complex computation data sources

Auckland, New Zealand, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital asset data infrastructure company Brave New Coin ( https://bravenewcoin.com/ ), today announced it is partnering with unique decentralized oracle network Gora.io to power its smart contracts with AI-ready complex computation.

“We’re pleased to work with Gora.io to integrate our high-frequency index and data engines,” said Fran Strajnar, Founder of Brave New Coin. “We look forward to providing Gora.io’s smart contracts with the best digital asset data available.”

As the first “layer 3 solution”, Gora Network is a chain-agnostic infrastructure layer dedicated to providing secure and reliable external data to smart contracts.

Gora’s infrastructure differs from predecessors Chainlink, Pyth, Band and other Oracle providers by being chain agnostic and AI-ready - which greatly expands what smart contracts can do and the freedom to be deployed across multiple chains easily. Its Gora DAO is a platform for decentralized decision-making, where members can propose, discuss, and vote on proposals related to the Gora protocol. Brave New Coin will be among the DAO’s data sources, enhancing data quality and accuracy, node runner strategy, the distribution of rewards and incentives, and more.

“We look forward to maximizing our resources with Brave New Coin’s data, providing users with an multichain AI-ready solution,” said Gora CEO Abdul Osman.

Since its launch in early 2020, Brave New Coin’s cryptocurrency index infrastructure has been in high demand by companies including BTSE and the Toronto Futures Options and Swaps Exchange (tFOSE). BNC provides data and index solutions for several partners including Refinitiv, Amazon Alexa, Dow Jones Factiva, NASDAQ, BTSE.com and many more. When you ask Amazon’s Alexa for the price of any cryptocurrency, her answer comes from Brave New Coin’s data engine.

ABOUT BRAVE NEW COIN

Brave New Coin ( https://bravenewcoin.com/ ) (BNC) is a data and research company focused on the blockchain and cryptographic assets industry. Founded in 2014, BNC provides data, analysis and research to a global network of market participants. Brave New Coin supplies spot-pricing, index solutions, research and news both aggregate and proprietary, via partners such as Amazon Alexa, Dow Jones Factiva, NASDAQ, Refinitv, RapidAPI and dozens more. The company’s experience and expertise make us the leading provider of standard and non-standard institutional grade, highly compliant, data solutions. BNC Pro leverages all our experience and data into a user-friendly dashboard solution.

ABOUT GORACLE

Gora is a unique decentralized oracle network, connected to various chains, such as Algorand, that enables universally connected, decentralized node networks to securely interact as independent sources to provide critical off-chain, real-time external data feeds needed by complex smart contracts. For more information, please visit https://www.gora.io



Media Contact: Transform Group, bnc-at-transformgroup.com Company Contact: Fran Strajnar, fran-at-bravenewcoin.com