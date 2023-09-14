ibex and Genesys Partner to Deliver Omnichannel AI-enabled Customer Experience and Contact Center Solutions

Strategic Partnership will Enhance Service Delivery, Speed Digital Transformation and Provide Greater Efficiency

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced a partnership with Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, to offer next-generation omnichannel customer experience (CX) and contact center solutions.



This collaboration will enable both companies to enhance and expand their CX and contact center offerings. ibex’s award-winning Wave X technology platform will integrate with Genesys Cloud CX®, an all-in-one, composable contact center as a service and employee experience solution, to deliver expanded services and capabilities to enterprise clients.

As a modern, API-first experience orchestration platform, Genesys Cloud CX enables organizations to coordinate every interaction and touchpoint through a full suite of omnichannel options, built-in employee experience, turnkey AI and end-to-end journey optimization.

“We are delighted to partner with Genesys to offer the most comprehensive range of next-generation CX solutions to our growing roster of blue chip and digital-first clients,” said Jim Ferrato, Chief Information Officer, ibex. “Leveraging Genesys Cloud CX as part of our enterprise services will allow ibex to drive greater automation, which will improve our employee experience and create unified interfaces for all channels and solutions. It will also offer enhanced flexibility and customization options to tailor solutions to meet specific enterprise needs.”

Wave X is ibex’s AI-enabled technology platform designed to improve the employee experience for agents, contact center performance, and CX outcomes. Wave X delivers a complete CX performance solution set, designed for the contact center, by the contact center experts.

“Combining the revolutionary experience orchestration capabilities of Genesys Cloud CX with ibex’s cutting-edge AI-enabled Wave X platform will allow organizations to deliver effortless, connected experiences for customers and employees,” said Brian Bischoff, SVP and General Manager, Genesys Cloud CX. “We are looking forward to partnering with ibex to enable businesses everywhere to scale empathy and drive trust and loyalty.”

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

