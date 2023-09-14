Enercare expands into British Columbia with the addition of Pioneer Plumbing and Heating

Accelerating Growth in the Canadian Plumbing and HVAC Market

MARKHAM, Ontario, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enercare Inc. (Enercare), one of Canada’s largest home and commercial services companies, is pleased to announce a strategic investment in Pioneer Plumbing and Heating Inc. (Pioneer). Established in 1976, Pioneer is one of the longest-running full-service residential and commercial plumbing and HVAC providers based in Vancouver, British Columbia (B.C.).

“There is a natural alignment between Enercare and Pioneer in our commitment to delivering top-tier customer service that meets the evolving needs of Canadian homes and businesses,” says Enercare’s President and CEO, Nick Perreten. “Pioneer joins us at a pivotal time in our business, with a united ambition to lead with sustainable and affordable solutions for our customers.”

“We firmly believe it is our people who have helped us grow our business to date and we are really excited to be joining another company who cares about employee experience as much as we do,” says Bryson Bleker, co-owner of Pioneer. His counterpart, Curtis Butchart, is equally optimistic about what the future holds.

Pioneer will continue to operate in British Columbia under the same name, with existing leadership and approximately 45 employees.

Enercare Inc. (“Enercare”) is headquartered in Markham, Ontario, Canada, and is one of Canada’s largest home and commercial services companies. Serving Canadians for over 60 years, we are a leading provider of water heaters, water treatment, furnaces, air conditioners and other HVAC equipment and related services. With growing operations across Canada, Enercare serves customers in Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan through its Enercare, Service Experts and HydroSolution brands. For more information on Enercare, visit www.enercare.ca.

Pioneer is one of the longest-running full-service plumbing companies in the Vancouver area. Founded in 1976, Pioneer has earned a reputation as an innovative company offering quality plumbing services for both residential and commercial properties. Pioneer also offers a variety of services, including heating, air conditioning, ventilation, water heaters and gas. The company aims to provide a customer experience that cannot be compared, built on its reputation of being honest, reliable and upfront. For more information on Pioneer, visit www.pioneerplumbing.com.

