Advanced Space Affirms Commitment to Community Involvement in 2023

Space research & technology development firm recognizes community organizations CEO and President Bradley Cheetham is involved with, continuing to elevate Colorado’s reputation in the space community

Westminster, Colorado, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Space, a leading space tech solutions company, today affirmed its commitment to joining community-based organizations that elevate professionals and companies while helping young minds break into the world of aerospace. Bradley Cheetham, CEO and President of Advanced Space, has joined and is an active participant in several such organizations, as he hopes to advance the aerospace industry and cement Colorado’s budding reputation as a leader in the exploration and development of space.

“Advanced Space prides itself on developing innovative technologies that enable reaching new heights that only a few years ago seemed impossible, and so being involved in several groups that promote this industry and aim to bring more talented individuals into aerospace is a great source of pride for myself and everyone at the company,” said Cheetham. “We hope to always be a source of guidance and inspiration for those in the space industry, whether they be established leaders or young professionals just getting their start.”

Cheetham’s involvement spans across several organizations:

Blackstone Entrepreneurs Network Colorado (BEN): Most recently, Bradley joined the Board of Directors of the Blackstone Entrepreneurs Network Colorado becoming the first professional from the space industry to do so, thus acting as the face of the wildly successful Colorado aerospace community. His initial involvement as a BEN Entrepreneur provided an opportunity to learn from a broad swath of talented and experienced CEOs from many different industries. Now as a Member of the Board of Directors he’s able to provide the same advice and guidance to other entrepreneurs.

Future Space Leaders Foundation : Bradley serves among the founding Board of Directors and as the current Chair, where he aims to advance the learning and professional enrichment of young space professionals and future leaders pursuing a career in aerospace. He is actively involved in the annual Future Space Leaders Conference and in 2023 co-hosted the First Annual Colorado Spaceball fundraiser.

Bradley serves among the founding Board of Directors and as the current Chair, where he aims to advance the learning and professional enrichment of young space professionals and future leaders pursuing a career in aerospace. He is actively involved in the annual Future Space Leaders Conference and in 2023 co-hosted the First Annual Colorado Spaceball fundraiser. Students for the Exploration and Development of Space (SEDS): As a member of the Board of Trustees and Board of Advisors, Bradley works with the student organization to foster the development of future leaders and contributors in the expanding space industry. As was the case with Bradley, SEDS programs and annual conference provide many students their first interaction with industry professionals for projects, internships and inspiration. His involvement has been instrumental in fostering a recruitment pipeline, with many current members of the Advanced Space team being SEDS alumni.

Advanced Space is dedicated to fostering community from local ecosystems to national groups. As such, the company hosts a monthly Colorado Space Happy Hour to bring together the broad aerospace community from job seekers, new companies, and academia to our military men and women and competitors. The casual meet-up provides attendees the opportunity to interact with over 400 industry professionals to learn about industry activities, other meetups, new startups, and what aerospace companies in Colorado are busy working on. More information can be found here: www.Beers4Space.com

Advanced Space (https://advancedspace.com/) supports the sustainable exploration, development, and settlement of space through software and services that leverage unique subject matter expertise to improve the fundamentals of spaceflight. Advanced Space is dedicated to improving flight dynamics, technology development, and expedited turn-key missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

