Wellframe Achieves HITRUST Certification, Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

The risk-based, 2-year (r2) certification validates that the digital health management company meets security, privacy, and compliance requirements for protecting sensitive data

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellframe, a digital health management platform and HealthEdge company, today announced that the Wellframe platform has earned HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification for information security, the highest level of information protection and compliance assurance.



Achieving HITRUST Certified status demonstrates that Wellframe has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements across a wide range of industry standards and frameworks, as well as federal and state regulations, and is appropriately managing risk. According to HITRUST, this achievement places Wellframe in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned HITRUST certification.

“Protecting patient data and privacy is incredibly important to our organization,” said Jake Sattelmair, EVP and General Manager at Wellframe. “With threats continuing to emerge, we are excited to show our customers that we’ve reached the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving the HITRUST Certification.”

By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Without consistency, transparency, and reliability, an information security assessment can’t provide the requisite level of assurances needed to make important business decisions. That’s why we focus on producing the highest quality reports available,” said Vincent Bennekers, Vice President of Quality, at HITRUST. “Achievement of a HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is a reliable assurance that Wellframe takes compliance and information risk management seriously.”

About Wellframe

Wellframe, a HealthEdge company, strategically partners with health plans nationwide to reimagine the relationship between plans and members. Our digital health management solutions enable a level of care and support that empowers people and organizations to achieve their best. By combining innovative technology, strategic partnership, and passionate conviction, Wellframe creates measurable impact on lives, at scale. Wellframe’s solutions, Digital Care Management and Digital Customer Service, form the base of a Member Advocacy service model. With an Advocacy model, health plans can address member needs holistically and proactively using technology.