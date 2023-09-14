Submit Release
Watch PACHA Meeting Focused on HIV in Appalachia: September 20

Content From: HIV.govPublished: September 14, 20232 min read

78th_PACHA_Meeting

The Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA) will convene for its 78th full council meeting next Wednesday, September 20, 2023, in Charleston, West Virginia. The meeting will take place from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM (ET). The meeting will focus on the response to HIV in the Appalachian region.

The agenda includes:

  • Introductory Remarks: ADM Rachel L. Levine, MD, Assistant Secretary for Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will open the meeting, welcome several new members to the Council, and thank several departing members.
  • Ending the HIV Epidemic in Appalachia: Several panels will engage the Council in discussions about addressing HIV in the region, examining epidemiology, the intersection of substance use disorder and HIV, and community-led HIV efforts.
  • Community Engagement: The Council will host a “PACHA-to-the-People” community engagement session from 4:10 to 5:10 PM and welcome members of the community to join the discussion and share ideas and recommendations about responding to HIV in the region. Individuals can participate in the PACHA-to-the-People session in person or virtually. Information on how to register to participate virtually in the PACHA-to-the-People session is available at hhs.gov/live (click on the link 78th PACHA Meeting - "PACHA-to-the-People" Session).

View the agenda (PDF, 174KB) for more details about panelists, times, and more.

Attend the Meeting or Watch Online

The Council invites interested individuals to attend the meeting in person or online. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.hhs.gov/live. For those interested in attending in-person, the meeting will be held at the University of Charleston at 2300 MacCorkle Avenue SE. Due to limited space, pre-registration for in-person participation is encouraged. To pre-register, please email your name, title, and organization to PACHA@hhs.gov.

