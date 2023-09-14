Calcium Hydride Market Anticipated to Reach USD 1 billion by 2030, Expanding at a 4.5% CAGR – Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

The calcium hydride market is anticipated to have a number of expansion prospects given the fast expansion of the metal and chemical processing sectors and the rising use of hydrogen in several end-use industries.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The calcium hydride market was estimated to have acquired US$ 620.2 million in 2019. It is anticipated to register a 4.5% CAGR from 2020 to 2030 and by 2030 , the market is likely to gain US$ 1 billion.



The market for calcium hydride is projected to be affected by the sharp rise in experimental hydrogen gas consumption. In keeping with this, a major factor that will support the expansion of the calcium hydride market throughout the projected period is its wider utilization in hydrogen production, reducing agents for the drying agents, metal oxides, and other fields.

The demand for hydrogen gas within industrial processes such as the production of ammonia alongside methanol as well as the use of calcium hydride in expanding battery applications, research into hydrogen storage, and the development of fuel cell devices are also anticipated to have a positive impact on the global calcium hydride market.

Global Calcium Hydride Market: Key Players

Given that the dominant firms in the industry have integrated operations, both existing businesses and newcomers must concentrate on offering competitive prices. The quality of materials utilized for industrial as well as experimental applications may be improved, according to companies. They might also concentrate on bringing down the price of producing calcium hydride.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global calcium hydride market:

Albemarle Corporation

Materion Corporation

SHINYA CHEM

Anhui Wotu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Noah Technologies Corporation

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Strem Chemicals, Inc.



Key developments in the global calcium hydride market are:

Air Liquide S.A . acquired Turkish industrial gas business Messer Aligaz Sanayi Gazlari in 2021. By making this transaction, Air Liquide hoped to improve its standing in the Turkish market as well as increase the range of products it offered there.

. acquired Turkish industrial gas business in By making this transaction, Air Liquide hoped to improve its standing in the Turkish market as well as increase the range of products it offered there. Alfa Aesar confirmed the addition of premium calcium hydride powder to their product lineup in 2020. This growth was intended to satisfy the compound's rising demand across a range of applications.

confirmed the addition of premium calcium hydride powder to their product lineup in This growth was intended to satisfy the compound's rising demand across a range of applications. Sigma-Aldrich Corporation introduced a new range of calcium hydride products in 2019 for application in chemical synthesis as well as scientific applications. This new product line was created to specifically address the requirements of chemists and researchers.



Key Findings of the Market Report

One essential component utilized in the production of hydrogen gas is calcium hydride.

The manufacture of ammonia and, by extension, fertilizers requires hydrogen gas as a fundamental building element.

Hydrogen obtained from calcium hydride may be utilized in labs to make small quantities of methanol and ammonia.

In addition to the interaction between calcium hydride and water, there are other ways to make hydrogen, including steam methane reforming, seawater electrolysis, and hydrogen from biomass.

The main purpose of calcium hydride is as a hydrogen source. It serves as a drying agent for both liquids and gases.

A reducing agent for metal oxides is also used, and that is calcium hydride.

The demand for calcium hydride is anticipated to increase in the near future due to the rise in demand for hydrogen gases for industrial applications like the manufacture of ammonia and methanol.

In the oil refining sector, calcium hydride is used as a cleaning for clogged oil wells.

Market Trends for Calcium Hydride

Hydrogen, which is largely created from renewables, water, and fossil fuels, is rapidly being employed in a variety of sectors due to its non-polluting nature. Industry participants are heavily concentrating on the development of portable, dependable, and affordable hydrogen transport and storage solutions as a result of the increasing demand for hydrogen gas.

In addition to being used to produce hydrogen, calcium hydride is also utilized as a desiccant chemical and in the Hydromet method to produce a variety of metals, notably chromium, zirconium, and titanium.

Global Market for Calcium Hydride: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the calcium hydride market in different countries. These are:

Asia Pacific is the region that consumes the most calcium hydride market share globally. The region is anticipated to lead the worldwide calcium hydride market in both volume and value during the forecasted period. Asia Pacific's demand for calcium hydride is increasing as a result of the chemical industry's rapid expansion.

Demand for calcium hydride is anticipated to increase in Asia Pacific over the forecast period due to the region's high usage of calcium hydride in the manufacture of hydrogen.

Asia Pacific is a lucrative area for calcium hydride because to the rise in calcium hydride use as a reducing as well as drying agent in the chemical sector in ASEAN, India, and China.



Global Calcium Hydride Market Segmentation

Purity

≤ 99%

Above 99%

Application

Hydrogen Generation

Reducing Agent for Metal Oxides

Drying Agent

Others (including Cleaner for Blocked-up Oil Wells)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



