urban-gro, Inc. Signs Multiple Contracts with Clients in the Industrial, Aerospace, Laboratories, and Hospitality Sectors for an Aggregate Value of More than $2 Million

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. https://www.urban-gro.com/ (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), an integrated professional services consulting firm, today announced that the Company signed more than $2 million of contracts spread across existing clients in target sectors including industrial, aerospace, laboratories, and hospitality. Collectively, the contracts include architecture and design, engineering, and construction management services for clients in the Midwest and Southern United States. The Company anticipates that the revenue for these projects will be predominantly recognized over the next two quarters. Additionally, and not contemplated in the aforementioned contract value, urban-gro signed a master service agreement (MSA) to provide engineering services (Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, and Fire Protection) for two national hotel chains in the United States.



Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We remain focused on expanding our presence in our target sectors and these contracts demonstrate the continued execution of our diversification strategy as well as our team’s technical capabilities and multi-sector expertise that are highly valued in today’s marketplace.”

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc.® (Nasdaq: UGRO) is an integrated professional services consulting firm delivering professional services and solutions across architecture, design, engineering (MEP/FP), equipment integration, and construction management. Our multi-sector expertise encompasses a diverse set of projects across a host of industries such as Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”), light industrial, healthcare, hospitality, laboratories and more. Our dedicated and innovative team is fueled by a commitment to empower our clients by providing exceptional customer experiences throughout the project lifecycle and beyond, including post-operational support. With offices across North America and in Europe, we deliver Your Vision – Built. Learn more by visiting www.urban-gro.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this release, terms such as “believes,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “may,” “projects” and similar expressions and variations as they relate to the Company, or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, financial projections, financial guidance, future events, business strategy, future performance, future operations, future demand, backlog, financial position, estimated revenues, losses, adjusted EBITDA, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including expense optimization, working capital management, and the future ability to position the Company for long-term profitable growth. These and other forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including, among others, our ability to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions, our ability to accurately forecast revenues and costs, competition for projects in our markets, our ability to predict and respond to new laws and governmental regulatory actions, including delays granting licenses to clients or potential clients and delays in passage of legislation expected to benefit our clients or potential clients, our ability to successfully develop new and/or enhancements to our product offerings and develop a product mix to meet demand, risks related to adverse weather conditions, supply chain issues, rising interest rates, economic downturn or other factors that could cause delays or the cancellation of projects in our backlog or our ability to secure future projects, our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers, risks associated with reliance on key customers and suppliers, our ability to attract and retain key personnel, results of litigation and other claims and insurance coverage issues, risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure, risks associated with climate change and ESG matters, our ability to maintain effective internal controls, our ability to execute on our strategic plans, our ability to achieve and maintain cost savings, the sufficiency of our liquidity and capital resources, and our ability to achieve our key initiatives for 2023, particularly our growth initiatives. A more detailed description of these and certain other factors that could affect actual results is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Dan Droller: urban-gro, Inc.

EVP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

-or-

Jeff Sonnek: ICR, Inc.

(720) 730-8160

investors@urban-gro.com

Media Contact:

Patricia Whyte – MATTIO Communications

(551) 795-7315

urbangro@mattio.com