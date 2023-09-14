Shift5 Added to Department of Defense’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the flagship offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, data, and analytics capabilities.

Rosslyn, VA, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift5, the observability platform that unlocks fleet and weapon systems onboard data to optimize operational readiness, lethality, and survivability, today announced that the Shift5 Platform has been given “Awardable” status by the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.



Shift5’s dual-use, TRL9 platform captures, stores and analyzes serial bus data in real time, providing anomaly detection and operational intelligence required to act. Insights from the Shift5 Platform provide real-time alerting and historical trends to assure mission readiness and cyber survivability for weapon systems and military vehicles.



“We’re truly honored to be accepted into the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace,” said Shift5 Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer, Michael Weigand. “By making the Shift5 Platform available on the Marketplace, the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office is providing our warfighters with another concrete avenue to quickly adopt and scale the best set of weapon systems data collection and analysis tools available on the market.”



“CDAO is taking great strides to accelerate the deployment of critical warfighting solutions,” said Insight Partners Senior Advisor, Nick Sinai. “Tools like the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace help commercial partners – especially innovative VC-backed companies – get through the DoD acquisition process faster to deliver capabilities with mission relevance.”



The Shift5 Platform was rated as “Awardable” and added to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. Solutions selected for the Marketplace have been assessed and vetted through competitive procedures, which are designed to satisfy the competition requirements of the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR), the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS), and the Statutes, Policies, and guidance applicable to the DoD’s Other Transaction Authorities.



Shift5 was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Funding is available via Other Transaction Agreements, purchase order cooperative agreements, procurement contracts, and other award mechanisms. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com.



About Shift5

Shift5 is the observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), enabling smarter, faster decisions through real-time data access, contextual insights, and actionable analytics at the edge for aerospace, rail, and defense. Shift5 unlocks the complete ecosystem of onboard data for operations, maintenance, and cybersecurity teams for the first time, enabling real-time decision intelligence through complete onboard data access and observability from the asset level to fleet scale. Shift5 delivers modern OT solutions to ensure the security, availability, safety, resilience, and reliability of today’s fleets and tomorrow’s next-gen assets. Find more information on how Shift5 unlocks onboard fleet data to increase warfighter readiness, enhance lethality, and optimize cyber survivability, visit shift5.io/defense.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense’s (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed and vetted through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office. For more information or media requests, contact: Fianna Litvok, Success@tradewindai.com

