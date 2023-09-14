Nayax Announces Strategic Partnership with Turkey’s Düzey

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced a strategic partnership with Turkey’s Düzey, part of Koç Holding.



This partnership was initiated with the installation of Nayax devices on vending machines in public locations and at Koç Holding factory locations throughout Turkey and will eventually expand to locations in Europe with the potential to bring tens of thousands of units with advanced payment and telemetry technologies, loyalty programs, and new integrations to the region.

Nayax and Düzey‘s collaboration will create more seamless payment experiences for consumers in closed-loop locations such as offices and factories. Recently, Nayax’s Nova Market self-checkout kiosk was set up at one of Koç Holding‘s TokenFlex locations with 3,000 workers. Nova Market is an intuitive cashless self-checkout solution ideal for micro markets and other self-service businesses. It provides operators with 24/7 management capabilities, accepts open and closed-loop payment methods, and enables a myriad of loyalty programs and prepaid cards making it ideal for offices and other closed-loop environments.

“The feedback we have received so far has been highly positive, indicating a promising start. Moreover, we believe that the micro market business has high potential and is a complimentary business model to our vending business. In this context, we see Nayax as a company that can provide solutions to help us achieve our goals in this field. Their expertise and capabilities align perfectly with our aspirations, making them a valuable partner in our journey towards success,” says Kerem Calban, Düzey.

Nayax’s technological capabilities in the payment field, including prepaid cards, makes it an excellent partner for Düzey in this endeavor. Nayax’s end-to-end solution includes cashless payments, telemetry, consumer engagement, management software, and much more, enabling vending operators to optimize their business and increase their revenue whether they are located in closed or open-loop environments. Nayax is continuously working on new integrations, such as a payment integration with the TokenFlex meal card in Turkey, to provide customers around the world with the payment solutions they need.

Düzey and Nayax’s collective expertise in the vending industry, along with its innovative technologies and ability to adapt to any market help them provide state-of-the-art solutions for their customers, elevating the vending experience to new heights. A shared commitment to excellence and to customer satisfaction helps pave their way to success and to holding a prominent position on the global stage.

“This strategic partnership solidifies our position as a global leader in the vending market, enabling us to continue to grow our market share,” says Eran Bar, Director of Sales, Nayax. “Our leading technologies, commitment to our customers, and our innovative mindset enables us to achieve our goal of simplifying commerce for operators and consumers alike.”

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. Today, Nayax has 9 global offices, approximately 800 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency.

About Düzey

Düzey is a company of Koç Holding, Turkey’s largest conglomerate. Koç Holding is the only Turkish company listed in the Fortune Global 500 ranking and holds a leading position in the long term with strong competitive advantages in the energy, automotive, durable goods, retail, and financial sectors, offering significant growth potential.

Since 1975, Düzey has been the largest B2B sales and distribution company in Turkey, boasting the ability to reach every sales channel and serve both micro and macro-scale customers with its extensive distribution network. With its multi-brand distribution capability, Düzey handles the sales and distribution processes of numerous global and local brands, while also leading the industry by managing its own portfolio of brands.

Recently launched this year as Düzey’s new business model, Koç Vending Systems caters to various needs with a wide range of products, offering services in both B2B and B2C sectors. With a focus on meeting diverse requirements, Koç Vending Systems has become a pioneering force in the vending industry.

