Huddle House Adds Sweet Heat Chicken Line to the Menu for Limited Time
ATLANTA, GA, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Huddle House, the neighborhood gathering place that brings friends and family together over delicious food served from the heart, is going for the bold with a new flavor-packed chicken lineup. Now available at every Huddle House restaurant, guests can savor the Sweet Heat Chicken Line for breakfast, lunch, dinner or whenever they crave a burst of bold flavor for a limited time.
“Our Sweet Heat Chicken Line features our Huddle House® Signature Hot Honey Sauce, and the lineup is packed with mouthwatering taste and brings a delightfully sweet heat to every dish,” said Jorge Pederzini, Vice President of Marketing for Huddle House. “Our innovative culinary team meticulously crafted an indulgent and diverse menu that we can’t wait to share with our guests.”
The lineup is available until October 31, 2023, and features the Huddle House® Signature Hot Honey sauce. Each chicken meal is served with a choice of French fries, tater tots, side salad, seasonal fruit, or coleslaw (excluding the Chicken & Waffle).
Southern Fried Chicken Coleslaw Sandwich: Crispy Southern fried chicken breast on dill pickle chips, drizzled with Huddle House® Hot Honey sauce and topped with Applewood smoked bacon, fresh homemade coleslaw on a toasted, buttery brioche bun.
Sweet Heat Fried Chicken Sandwich: Crispy Southern fried chicken breast on dill pickle chips, drizzled with Huddle House® Hot Honey sauce on a toasted, buttery brioche bun.
Hot Honey Fried Chicken Biscuit: Crispy Southern fried chicken breast, drizzled with Huddle House® Hot Honey sauce, and topped with an egg (any style), Applewood smoked bacon, Pepper Jack cheese on a fluffy, buttery biscuit.
Hot Honey Chicken & Waffle: A freshly made golden waffle topped with three Huddle House crispy Southern fried chicken tenders, drizzled with Huddle House® Hot Honey sauce and topped with powdered sugar. Served with two eggs (any style).
Huddle House favorites are available for dine-in and carry-out or may be ordered online on the Huddle House website or mobile app for pickup, curbside, or delivery. Download the mobile app from Google Play or the App Store and start earning rewards instantly.
For more information, including locations and menu, visit www.HuddleHouse.com.
About Huddle House
Committed to serving “Any Meal, Any Time,” Huddle House restaurants have become icons in the communities they serve throughout the country by “Bringing Friends and Family Together, Over Delicious Food, Served from the Heart”. The core values on which the brand was founded – serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food in a warm, friendly environment that brings the community together – are as true today as they were when it was founded in 1964.
Today, the brand has nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist’s list of “Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.
Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand. The company embraces innovation to grow and evolve its companies and people.
To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at huddlehouse.com.
Brianne Barbakoff
“Our Sweet Heat Chicken Line features our Huddle House® Signature Hot Honey Sauce, and the lineup is packed with mouthwatering taste and brings a delightfully sweet heat to every dish,” said Jorge Pederzini, Vice President of Marketing for Huddle House. “Our innovative culinary team meticulously crafted an indulgent and diverse menu that we can’t wait to share with our guests.”
The lineup is available until October 31, 2023, and features the Huddle House® Signature Hot Honey sauce. Each chicken meal is served with a choice of French fries, tater tots, side salad, seasonal fruit, or coleslaw (excluding the Chicken & Waffle).
Southern Fried Chicken Coleslaw Sandwich: Crispy Southern fried chicken breast on dill pickle chips, drizzled with Huddle House® Hot Honey sauce and topped with Applewood smoked bacon, fresh homemade coleslaw on a toasted, buttery brioche bun.
Sweet Heat Fried Chicken Sandwich: Crispy Southern fried chicken breast on dill pickle chips, drizzled with Huddle House® Hot Honey sauce on a toasted, buttery brioche bun.
Hot Honey Fried Chicken Biscuit: Crispy Southern fried chicken breast, drizzled with Huddle House® Hot Honey sauce, and topped with an egg (any style), Applewood smoked bacon, Pepper Jack cheese on a fluffy, buttery biscuit.
Hot Honey Chicken & Waffle: A freshly made golden waffle topped with three Huddle House crispy Southern fried chicken tenders, drizzled with Huddle House® Hot Honey sauce and topped with powdered sugar. Served with two eggs (any style).
Huddle House favorites are available for dine-in and carry-out or may be ordered online on the Huddle House website or mobile app for pickup, curbside, or delivery. Download the mobile app from Google Play or the App Store and start earning rewards instantly.
For more information, including locations and menu, visit www.HuddleHouse.com.
About Huddle House
Committed to serving “Any Meal, Any Time,” Huddle House restaurants have become icons in the communities they serve throughout the country by “Bringing Friends and Family Together, Over Delicious Food, Served from the Heart”. The core values on which the brand was founded – serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food in a warm, friendly environment that brings the community together – are as true today as they were when it was founded in 1964.
Today, the brand has nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist’s list of “Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.
Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand. The company embraces innovation to grow and evolve its companies and people.
To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at huddlehouse.com.
Brianne Barbakoff
Ink Link Marketing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram