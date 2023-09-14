Harbour Women’s Health Reaffirms Commitment to Serving Seacoast Women Amidst Local Labor and Delivery Closures

Hospital consolidation and labor and delivery closures continue to impact patients and expectant parents in the the Seacoast of Maine and New Hampshire

PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Harbour Women’s Health, an award-winning private women's healthcare practice, owned and operated by its women physician providers, wants to ensure that women on the Seacoast have access to quality healthcare and OB/GYN services as local hospitals continue to shut down Labor and Delivery services. With the recent announcement that York Hospital is ending birthing services, Harbour Women’s Health is firmly committed to serving affected patients and ensuring parents have the support and care they need and deserve.

“As both physicians and mothers on the Seacoast, we are very concerned by the abrupt end of Labor and Delivery services at hospitals in our area,” said Dr. Emily Amarosa, Chief of the Division of Maternal-Child and Chair of the Department of OB/GYN. “Expectant mothers and families are being forced to navigate a complex and nuanced healthcare system, and the stress and hardship this causes is in direct opposition to ongoing efforts to ensure healthcare inclusion and access.”

Within the last 18 months, two major hospitals on the Seacoast have closed their Labor and Delivery departments. Harbour Women’s Health has adjusted and reassigned its internal staff to accommodate new patients in need of a provider and ensure women have access to high-quality healthcare, including opening a new office in Rochester, NH, when that community ceased its Labor and Delivery services.

“We want our Seacoast women and mothers to feel supported at every step of their healthcare journey, said Dr. Amarosa. “We chose our profession because delivering babies is the best job in the world, and the connections with patients and their families are indescribable. As women in our community scramble to find new providers, we want them to know we are here to provide individualized, compassionate care.”

Harbour Women’s Health is locally owned by four woman physicians: Emily Amarosa, MD, Saroj Fleming, MD, Heidi Keup, MD, and Caroline Scoones, MD. Through progressive and conventional medical care, Harbour Women’s Health provides unparalleled expertise in assisting women throughout each stage of life and offers high-quality, personalized healthcare. Harbour Women’s Health has been ranked Best of the Seacoast five years in a row and Best Maternity Hospital two years in a row.

Visit harbourwomenshealth.com to learn more, make an appointment, access forms, and sign in to the patient portal.

About Harbour Women’s Health

Harbour Women’s Health is an OB/GYN practice providing seacoast women with compassionate, experienced care throughout all stages of life. Our practice offers obstetric and gynecology physicians, a fellowship-trained Urogynecologist, North American Menopause Society (NAMS) certified practitioners, and Women’s Health Nurse Practitioners on staff to care for patients.