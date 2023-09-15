Hemp Tea Market Share Worth $392.8 million by 2031 With CAGR of 22.1% | Clipper Teas, Buddha Teas, Willie's Remedy

Hemp Tea Market

Based on distribution channel, the online/direct-to-consumer sub-segment emerged as the fastest growing and dominating sub-segment in 2021

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hemp Tea Market was valued at $56.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $392.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2022 to 2031. The various parts of hemp plants, such as the stems, leaves, flowers, and buds, are used to make hemp tea which is, an energetic herbal beverage. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is not naturally produced by the cannabis species known as hemp, but it does include Cannabidiol (CBD), particularly when those compounds are manufactured from hemp flowers.

Various benefits offered by hemp tea such as relief from anxiety, improvement of sleep quality, and easing of chronic pain, relief from nausea & muscle cramps, and alleviation of high blood pressure fuel the growth of the global hemp tea market. However, stringent regulations imposed by the governments of many countries on cannabis usage in any form and the potential side effects associated with hemp tea such as digestive issues and drowsiness hinder the growth of the market. On the other hand, the presence of well-known hemp tea producers in the market and their continued efforts to create new hemp products present new opportunities in the market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

ItsHemp

Willie's Remedy

Clipper Teas

Buddha Teas

Traditional Medicinals

The Tea CanCompany

Cannabiniers

Colorado Harvest Company

Charlotte's Web

Green Roads

The report analyzes these key players of the global hemp tea market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Some of the key challenges faced by the hemp tea market players include the stringent regulations imposed by the governments of many countries on cannabis usage in any form which is expected to act as a barrier to the hemp tea popularity and market expansion. In addition, the potential side effects associated with hemp tea include digestive issues, drowsiness, reduced appetite, and others. These factors are anticipated to affect the hemp tea market opportunities in the upcoming years.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global hemp tea market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the hemp tea market growth. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and the emergence of substitutes in the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period, 2022-2031, as a majority of the countries in the region such as India, China, and Australia approved the use of hemp and cannabidiol for food and many nations are in the process of granting regulatory go-ahead. However, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hemp tea market, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the high product penetration and legalization for marijuana in this region. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

