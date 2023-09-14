NYSE: EVA Lawsuit Notice: Investors who lost over $100,000 with shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) shares.



Investors, who purchased shares in excess of $100,000 of Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) between November 3, 2022, and May 3, 2023, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: November 13, 2023. Those NYSE: EVA investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On September 13, 2023, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NYSE: EVA against Enviva Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information about the financial condition of Enviva, including its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and net loss forecasts, liquidity position, capital allocations, operation costs, productivity, and the impact of these metrics on Enviva’s ability to continue paying dividends in 2023.



Those who purchased Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108



