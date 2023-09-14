Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe

AZERBAIJAN, September 14 - 14 September 2023, 11:40

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe.

Welcoming President Ilham Aliyev, President Emomali Rahmon said:

- Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, welcome to Tajikistan! Just recently, you paid a state visit to Tajikistan. I wish you a pleasant time in our country. Thank you for accepting our invitation to participate in the Summit – the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

President Ilham Aliyev: Emomali Sharipovich, thank you. First of all, I would like to thank you for your invitation to attend this important event as a guest of honor. I appreciate it very much. It is a great privilege for me to participate in such a significant event, and it is particularly nice to be back in the beautiful city of Dushanbe.

President Emomali Rahmon: Thank you.

President Ilham Aliyev: You mentioned my state visit, which was very successful and produced promising results. To continue our dialogue, I have already sent you an official letter regarding your state visit to Azerbaijan at your earliest convenience.

President Emomali Rahmon: Thank you very much.

