Young European Ambassadors meet young people in Brussels to promote the network

On 13 September, the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) organised an informal meetup in Brussels to promote the initiative in view of the ongoing recruitment phase.

The meetup was open for students and young professionals aged 16-26 willing to network with current YEAs and meet fellow young people interested in the EU and civic activism. Twenty-five young people joined the event.

“I am proud that we managed to involve so many young people for the first time in Brussels. This amazing project builds unforgettable friendships among the people of Europe,” said Alessandro Marcia, Young European Ambassador from the EU.

Participants learned about the YEA initiative’s activities and gained insights on the application process. 

“Being a YEA also means being able to communicate with others, so I was happy to have the chance to talk to a group of active and engaged young people,”  said Ileana di Martino, another Young European Ambassador from the EU. “The event was a success, and I look forward to welcoming lots of new YEAs for next year!”

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern Partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU’s cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.

The YEAs initiative’s intake process will continue until 1 October 2023.

