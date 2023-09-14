Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,456 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,093 in the last 365 days.

Sustainable urban management in Armenia: grants up to €60,000 for projects in Vanadzor and Gyumri

The EU-funded ‘Alliance for Better City Governance’ initiative has announced a call for proposals for projects in Vanadzor and Gyumri in Armenia, contributing to sustainable urban management.

Projects may focus on the implementation of a smart green public transport management system, implementation of a GIS system, professional development of municipal government staff, installation of a plastic recycling line in each community, implementation of public initiatives aimed at environmental protection, etc.

The call is open for legal entities registered in Armenia, non-profit and non-governmental organisations.

The requested grant amount should fall between €20,000 and €60,000.

The deadline for applications is 24 September.

Interested organisations can register for a special session, proposed by ISSD (Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Development of Communities) on preparing grant applications. Registration is mandatory.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Sustainable urban management in Armenia: grants up to €60,000 for projects in Vanadzor and Gyumri

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more