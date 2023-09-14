Sustainable urban management in Armenia: grants up to €60,000 for projects in Vanadzor and Gyumri

The EU-funded ‘Alliance for Better City Governance’ initiative has announced a call for proposals for projects in Vanadzor and Gyumri in Armenia, contributing to sustainable urban management.

Projects may focus on the implementation of a smart green public transport management system, implementation of a GIS system, professional development of municipal government staff, installation of a plastic recycling line in each community, implementation of public initiatives aimed at environmental protection, etc.

The call is open for legal entities registered in Armenia, non-profit and non-governmental organisations.

The requested grant amount should fall between €20,000 and €60,000.

The deadline for applications is 24 September.

Interested organisations can register for a special session, proposed by ISSD (Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Development of Communities) on preparing grant applications. Registration is mandatory.

