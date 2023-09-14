Submit Release
EU-funded documentary Crimean Caravan to be screened in Brussels on 20 September

On 20 September, Cinema Galeries in Brussels will screen the movie The Crimean Caravan, produced by the EU-funded project ‘Resilience and Engagement with Varied Information for a Vibrant Environment (REVIVE)’.

The documentary, directed by Ainur Koskina, focuses on the problems of Crimean Tatars who found refuge in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan when Russia announced a partial mobilisation for a full-scale war against Ukraine in the autumn of 2022. The film sheds light on the attitude of the Russian authorities towards national minorities in the illegally annexed territories, as well as in other regions of Russia.

After the screening, there will be a discussion (in English) on Russian propaganda/disinformation in Central Asia and the war against Ukraine.

