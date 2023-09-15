Maddy Lawrence lawyer welcomes the news of mandatory training on spotting the early signs of sepsis

Lawyer Oliver Thorne welcomes the news that North Bristol NHS Trust will have mandatory training on spotting the early signs of serious infections.

UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical accident lawyer Oliver Thorne welcomes the news that medical staff at North Bristol NHS Trust will have mandatory training on spotting the early signs of sepsis and other serious infections.

Oliver represented the Family of Maddy Lawrence at the inquest into her death which concluded on Friday 8 September with the coroner delivering a verdict of 'neglect' in her medical treatment.

The 20-year-old student died from an infection at Bristol’s Southmead Hospital a fortnight after dislocating her hip during a university rugby match in 2022.

Maddy developed an infection while in hospital which is thought to have led to sepsis and resulted in her death while in intensive care.

The coroner concluded that the deterioration in Maddy's condition was not recognised by her medical team and that life-saving treatment was not commenced promptly. He commented that there had been a, "gross failure to provide adequate care."

"It is important for Maddy's family that lessons are learned from this tragic case to avoid others suffering in the same way," said Oliver.

"However, while the family welcome the Trust's decision to implement mandatory training on a scoring system that indicates signs of sepsis and other serious infections affecting patients in hospital, they feel that this training should be mandatory for all doctors, not just junior doctors."

"The family also strongly believe that it should be a disciplinary offence for medical staff to fail to complete the scoring system which gives early warning of infection," added Oliver. "Failure to diagnoses sepsis in hospital should be categorised as a 'Never Event'."

Oliver Thorne is a medical negligence lawyer and partner with Slee Blackwell Solicitors LLP who is responsible for running the specialist website for patients who have suffered medical accidents, www.medicalaccidentlawyers.co.uk

Oliver can be contacted on 0333 888 0404 or by email at oliver.thorne@sleeblackwell.co.uk