Epazz Holdings: ZenaDrone to Showcase ZD 1000 Capabilities in Upcoming Demo with US Defense Department; Taiwan Trip Resolves Major NDAA Hurdles, Enabling ZenaDrone Sale to US Defense Department

CHICAGO, IL, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire — Epazz, Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, artificial intelligence software, cryptocurrency apps, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, has announced today that its holdings ZenaDrone, Inc. unveiled its new ZD1000 drone, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), at the Taiwan-US Supply Chain Business Matchmaking Seminar on September 13th during the Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition (TADTE) 2023.



The company is establishing partnerships and supply chain vendors in Taiwan to be NDAA-compliant (National Defense Authorization Act) as part of the requirements in securing U.S. Defense contracts. The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) prohibits the use of equipment manufactured by a specified list of Chinese manufacturers.

ZenaDrone has been invited to demonstrate its capabilities in North Carolina for the US Department of Defense early next month. “There are several government contract opportunities we are working towards and resolving the remaining issues by opening up a drone component sourcing and manufacturing operations in Taipei, Taiwan,” CEO Shaun Passley commented in an interview.

The seminar was hosted by the Taiwan-US Industrial Cooperation Promotion Office (TUSA) and Arizona State Office in Taiwan to match US companies with potential business partners from the international aerospace industry.

At the seminar, ZenaDrone CEO Shaun Passley met with the Director of the Office of the American Institute in Taiwan, Ms. Sandra Oudkirk, an American senior diplomat under the United States Foreign Service. During the meeting, they discussed the potential for collaboration between ZenaDrone and the Office of the American Institute in Taiwan.

The American Institute in Taiwan is similar to an embassy; its plays a crucial role in conducting commercial, cultural, citizens and visa services between the United States and Taiwan. As per the guidelines set by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, the institute strives to foster strong connections and collaboration between the peoples of both nations.

ZenaDrone’s flagship product, the ZD1000, is an AI-driven UAV specifically designed to survey and inspect large scale supply chain warehouses and facilities. This next generation drone technology uses sophisticated algorithms for automated piloting and AI analytics capabilities to identify potential operational issues before they arise. With its advanced image recognition capabilities, ZD1000 can take accurate aerial photographs of supply chain facilities that can be used in preventive maintenance operations or even in emergency situations such as floods or fires.

"Taiwan has resolved our supply chain issues allowing us to become NDAA compliant," said Shaun Passley, PhD, CEO of Epazz and ZenaDrone. "We believe that our advanced drone technology can help to improve the efficiency of supply chain operations and create new opportunities for both sides."

The business matchmaking seminar was part of a larger effort to assist Taiwanese aerospace and advanced manufacturing companies in accessing the latest technologies from the United States and expanding cooperation. This is in response to the impact of the trade war and the trade policies of China and the United States, which have accelerated the restructuring of global supply chains.

During the seminar, ZenaDrone’s Operations Manager, Sajjad Asif, presented ZenaDrone 1000 and its application and collaboration opportunities as an AI-powered drone, highlighting the advance features and functions of ZD 1000 suitable for multiple industrial and commercial applications.

ZenaDrone is dedicated to providing the most advanced drone technology to help companies improve their supply chain operations. The company is looking forward to exploring the potential for collaboration with the Office of the American Institute in Taiwan.

About ZenaDrone ( https://www.zenadrone.com/ )

ZenaDrone is dedicated to improving intelligent UAV technology that incorporates machine learning software and AI. It was created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector and later evolved into an intelligent multifunctional industrial surveillance, inspection and monitoring solution.

About Epazz Inc. ( https://www.epazz.com/ )

Epazz is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete business web-based software package for small- to mid-sized businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. BoxesOS™ provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products are DeskFlex™ ( room-scheduling software ) and Provitrac™ ( an applicant-tracking system ).

