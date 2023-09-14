U.S. Ambulatory EHR Market to be Worth $3.57 Billion by 2030—Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

U.S. Ambulatory EHR Market by Delivery Mode (Cloud-based, On-premise), Type, Practice Size (Large, Small-to-medium, Solo), Application (Patient Portals, Practice Management, CDS, Computerized Physician Order Entry, PHM), and End User - Forecast to 2030

Redding, California, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ U.S. Ambulatory EHR Market by Delivery Mode (Cloud-based, On-premise), Type, Practice Size (Large, Small-to-medium, Solo), Application (Patient Portals, Practice Management, CDS, Computerized Physician Order Entry, PHM), End User - Forecast to 2030,' published by Meticulous Research®, the U.S. ambulatory EHR market is projected to reach $3.57 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Ambulatory electronic health record (EHR) is a software, intended for use in outpatient care settings. A patient's full medical history, which is preserved in an electronic archive, is accessible to medical professionals. These reports essentially include all records of operations or treatments that do not include admission to a hospital. Physicians can monitor a patient's medical history and long-term care more easily with ambulatory EHR systems. Physicians use this software to gather detailed, relevant information about every patient, resulting in a comprehensive record of their personal health records. This extensive database assists doctors in getting a better understanding of patient’s health, making potential diagnosis simpler.

Download Free Report Sample Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5609

The main factors driving the U.S. ambulatory EHR market are increasing government support for the adoption of EHR solutions, patients’ increasing preference for ambulatory care over in-patient care, and the growing need to reduce operating costs in the healthcare industry. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies provides significant growth opportunities for market players. However, data protection issues, high implementation costs, and heavy infrastructure spending, as well as IT infrastructure constraints in rural areas, are expected to limit the market's growth to some degree.

Government Support to Promote the Adoption of EHR to Drive the Growth of this Market

With changes in care and payment models, healthcare providers in the U.S. are working to identify ways to grow while consistently delivering high-quality care. This evolution in outpatient care has also led to a higher volume of care being provided in the clinic, with outpatient revenue now totaling 95% of inpatient revenue in the country. The Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act of 2009 encouraged healthcare providers to adopt EHR solutions and improved privacy and security protections for healthcare data. Under this act, eligible providers who demonstrated meaningful use of EHR technology received incentive payments. Currently, it is estimated that almost 98% of the hospitals in the U.S. have adopted EHR solutions. The high adoption rate of EHR in the country supports the growth of the ambulatory EHR market.

The report includes an extensive assessment of the market based on deployment mode, type, practice size, application, end user. It also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels. The study also provides valuable insights into the key growth strategies adopted by major market players in the last three to four years.

Have Any Query? Ask To Analyst: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5609

The key players operating in the U.S. ambulatory EHR market are Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.), NextGen Healthcare, Inc (U.S.), eClinicalWorks (U.S.), Greenway Health, LLC (U.S.), CureMD Healthcare (US), and AdvancedMD, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

In 2023, the Cloud/Web Based Ambulatory EHR Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Share of the U.S. Ambulatory EHR Market

The large market share of this segment is attributed to benefits of cloud/web based ambulatory EHR such as lower cost of installation, and the flexibility and mobility it offers as compared to on-premise.

In 2023, based on type, the All-in-one Ambulatory EHR Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Share of the U.S. Ambulatory EHR Market

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the factors such as availability of all functionalities, ease of use, and seamless software and hardware.

Quick Buy – U.S. Ambulatory EHR Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/84476276

In 2023, based on practice size, the Large Practices Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Share of the U.S. Ambulatory EHR Market

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the greater adoption of ambulatory EHRs by the large practices owing to their ability to deal with the productivity, maintenance, and handling issues that may arise when adopting a new EHR solution.

In 2023, based on application, the Practice Management segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the benefits of web & cloud-based ELN, such as greater flexibility, easy data sharing capabilities, and real-time analysis capabilities compared to the on-premise ELN.

In 2023, based on end user, the hospital-owned ambulatory centers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to their ability to afford a large initial investment and the growing need to coordinate unstructured healthcare data.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/us-ambulatory-ehr-market-5609

Scope of the Report:

U.S. Ambulatory EHR Market Assessment – by Deployment Mode

Cloud/Web-based Ambulatory EHR

On-premise Ambulatory EHR

U.S. Ambulatory EHR Market Assessment – by Type

All-in-one Ambulatory EHR

Modular Ambulatory HER





U.S. Ambulatory EHR Market Assessment – by Practice Size

Large Practices

Small-to-medium-sized Practices

Solo Practices

U.S. Ambulatory EHR Market Assessment – by Application

Practice Management

Patient Portals

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

Clinical Decision Support (CDS)

Population Health Management

Referral Management

Other Applications

U.S. Ambulatory EHR Market Assessment – by End User

Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centres

Independent Ambulatory Centres

Request Free Report Sample Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5609

Related Reports:

Electronic Lab Notebook Market by Product (Cross-disciplinary, Specific), Technology (Proprietary, Open-source), Channel (Web & Cloud-based, On-premise), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotech, CROs, Academia Research, F&B) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electronic-lab-notebook-eln-market-4341

U.S. Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market by Component [Datasets (Clinical, Claims, Pharmacy, Integrated), Services], Application (Market Access, Oncology, Neurology, Post Market Surveillance), End User (Pharma Companies, Providers) - Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/us-rwe-solutions-market-5243

Population Health Management (PHM) Solutions Market by Component (Software, Services), Mode of Delivery (On Premise, Cloud and Web), End User (Healthcare Providers, Payer [Private, Public], Hospitals, Physician Groups) - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/population-health-management-solutions-phm-market-3897

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market by Mode of Delivery (On-premise, Cloud), Offering (Software, Services), Type (Multi-purpose, Purpose-built), End User (Life Science, Food & Beverage, Petrochemical, Chemical) - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/laboratory-information-management-system-market-4009

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/842/us-ambulatory-ehr-market-2030

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research