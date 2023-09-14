Ocean Biomedical (NASDAQ: OCEA) Will Host an R&D Update Today on Malaria, and Fibrosis Programs with Scientific Co-founders Jack A. Elias, MD, and Jonathan Kurtis, MD PhD.

Presentation will be hosted live on Ocean Biomedical’s Youtube Channel at 2:00pm ET

Providence, RI, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA), a next-generation biopharma company working to accelerate the development and commercialization of compelling new biopharma discoveries, will host a live Research & Development update with scientific co-founders, Dr. Jack A. Elias and Dr. Jonathan Kurtis today at 2:00 pm ET on their YouTube channel.

The presentation will share information about two of Ocean Biomedical’s three current programs, Fibrosis and Malaria, discussing the original science underpinning Ocean’s efforts, the research progress to date, and the next steps envisioned.

Questions about Ocean’s Fibrosis or Malaria programs can be submitted in advance to connect@oceanbiomedical.com, or during the program using the chat function.

Dr. Jack A. Elias is a leader in pulmonary research and care. He is the former Chair of Yale’s Department of Internal Medicine, Dean Emeritus of Medicine and Biological Sciences at Brown University, and current Professor of Translational Science, Medicine and Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. He is a leading pulmonary care specialist and research pioneer. In 2019, Dr. Elias co-founded Ocean Biomedical with several Brown University colleagues, alums, and experienced pharma business leaders to help address major unmet medical needs by accelerating more discovery science into needed therapeutics.

Dr. Jonathan Kurtis is a global leader in malaria vaccine research, and his groundbreaking discoveries have been published in NATURE and SCIENCE. He is the past Director of the Center for International Health Research, the co-director of Brown University’s MD-PhD program, and the current Chair of Brown’s Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine.

About Ocean Biomedical

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. is a Providence, Rhode Island-based biopharma company with an innovative business model that accelerates the development and commercialization of scientifically compelling assets from research universities and medical centers. Ocean Biomedical deploys the funding and expertise to move new therapeutic candidates efficiently from the laboratory to the clinic to the world. Ocean Biomedical is currently developing five promising discoveries that have the potential to achieve life-changing outcomes in lung cancer, brain cancer, pulmonary fibrosis, and the prevention and treatment of malaria. The Ocean Biomedical team is working on solving some of the world’s toughest problems, for the people who need it most.

To learn more, visit www.oceanbiomedical.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information included herein and in any oral statements made on behalf of Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (the “Company”) or otherwise in connection herewith include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics and expectations; the expected timing and success of investigational new drug (“IND”) filings for our initial product candidates; statements regarding the expected timing of our IND-enabling studies; the frequency and timing of filing additional INDs; expectations regarding the availability and addition of future assets to our pipeline; the advantages of any of our pipeline assets and platforms; the potential benefits of our product candidates; potential commercial opportunities; the timing of key milestones for our programs; the future financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and plans, and objectives of management for future strategy and operations; and statements about industry trends and other companies in the industry. These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management, and they are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions.

Any discoveries announced by the Company are based solely on laboratory and animal studies. The Company has not conducted any studies that show similar efficacy or safety in humans. There can be no assurances that any treatment tested by the Company will prove safe or effective in humans, and that any clinical benefits of any such treatment is subject to clinical trials and ultimate approval of its use in patients by the FDA. Such approval, if granted, could be years away.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents to be filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC and which are and will be available at www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements made by us. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this filing. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

