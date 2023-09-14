Draganfly Secures First Defense Orders for its Commander 3 XL with the U.S. Military

The Commander 3 XL to be utilized to enhance mission success enabling confident and accurate navigation through unfamiliar terrain and GPS Denied Environments.

Los Angeles, CA., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce that it has secured its first defense orders for its Commander 3 XL with the U.S. Military.

The Commander 3 XL is being utilized to enhance mission success by enabling confident and accurate navigation through unfamiliar terrain and GPS denied environments. Securing these first orders is a substantial milestone for the Company and the Commander 3 XL platform.

Draganfly’s Commander 3 XL Drone is a high-endurance, weather-resistant, multirotor UAV designed for easy assembly and rapid deployment. The “Swiss Army Knife” of drones has multiple configurations for radio equipment, including point-to-point and cellular links, and can perform tasks in light rain and snow.

"We are thrilled that the U.S. Military has seen fit to utilize the Commander 3 XL platform to aid in achieving their mission objectives in unfamiliar terrain and GPS denied environments,” said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. “We are excited by the expanding opportunities to collaborate and deliver solutions meeting evolving needs and challenges in the defense space.”

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro , or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/draganfly-inc-1 .

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact

Email: info@draganfly.com

Forward-Looking Statements