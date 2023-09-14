BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Portfolio Company TerraZero Announces Intraverse PRO Platform for the Music Industry

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company") (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins , Blockchain Intelligence Group , and investor in TerraZero Technologies Inc . ("TerraZero"), a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences, proudly announces a special platform for the music industry.

TerraZero recently announced Intraverse PRO , a new subscription-based platform set to redefine how businesses, creators, artists, and individuals interact and engage within immersive 3D environments, similar to subscription-based website-building platforms. Now TerraZero is aiming to launch a platform centered around the music industry – presenting a new way for brands and artists to engage with fans, and find new fans.

TerraZero’s CEO Dan Reitzik sees the relationship between fans and their favorite artists as essential to the future of content experiences on the Internet, “Music has always been a leading industry when it comes to new technology. With the Intraverse, bands and artists will be able to post on socials, and with one tap, fans will be able to jump into the Intraverse with them. Intraverse PRO. This is a new way that artists and the music industry at large can get content in front of fans, and really connect with fans.”

The Intraverse PRO environment for musicians and artists is designed like a recording studio, with a control room, live performance area, and lofted space for hanging out and relaxing. Intraverse PRO will give musicians the ability to customize their spaces, with a dynamic dashboard that enables the effortless upload of photos, documents, videos, and other media, and with the launch of the Intraverse PRO beta, sell their merchandise, all of which can be hosted on the Intraverse on intraverse.com . Users can personalize their virtual spaces with room colors and décor or by implementing their own album and single artwork and themes.

For TerraZero, this platform centered around the music industry is just the beginning. Following the announcement of the company’s amalgamation agreement with BIGG Digital Assets , and their integration with Polygon Protocol , TerraZero sees a future where bands, artists, brands and others can forge deeper relationships with fans and followers through digital assets on the blockchain – without having to rely on virtual experiences that require crypto and blockchain integration.

“The tools we have in the real world have to be available in the virtual world. We see our ability to help bands, artists and brands monetize what they do, with their fans using regular credit cards, as a way to bring true ease of accessibility and utility to digital assets. As we work with BIGG Digital Assets going forward, we only see a brighter future here and beyond,” said CEO Dan Reitzik.

TerraZero is slated to launch the Intraverse PRO beta in January 2024. Bands and artists looking to step into new spaces and levels of fan engagement with Intraverse can learn more by contacting hello@terrazero.com and going online to terrazero.com.

On behalf of the Board

Mark Binns

CEO

ir@biggdigitalassets.com

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins ( netcoins.com ), Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ), and TerraZero ( terrazero.com ).

Blockchain Intelligence Group builds technology to power compliance and intelligence for the crypto future. Banks and crypto companies depend on our technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by banks, crypto companies, law enforcement, fintechs, regtechs and governments.

Netcoins offers safe and secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins has a robust product offering with Crypto Trading (US and CA), Netcoins Pay (CA) and Netcoins Staking (CA). Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications. For more information please visit our website www.netcoins.com .

TerraZero Technologies Inc. is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. TerraZero's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavors together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the metaverse ecosystem. TerraZero’s businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) infrastructure. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit https://terrazero.com/ or contact hello@terrazero.com .

For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include the completion of the search technology software and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG’s expectations include consumer sentiment towards BIGG’s products and Blockchain technology generally, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this Press Release.