Prime Drink Group Corp: Business Development

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Drink Group Corp. (“PRIME” or the “Corporation”) (CSE: PRME) is pleased to announce that it has made its first deliveries of water from the Saint-Joseph de Coloraine Source under the agreement reached with Aquanor which successfully completed its pilot project for the sale of water by fountain. This distribution method eliminates the single-use container by distributing directly to consumers. At the same time reducing its carbon footprint on the environment.



“We are privileged to have as our first client people with whom we share a common vision, that of eco-responsibility and sustainable development in the exploitation of our different sources,” announced Alexandre Côté, President &CEO.

Aquanor will install, in a first phase, four fountains in Eastern Townships. The supply contract will be done directly at the source of Saint-Joseph de Coloraine to begin with. This water contains a very high content of silicon (Si) known for its health benefits.

About Prime Drink Group

Prime Drink Group Corp. (CSE: PRME) is a Quebec-based corporation that aims to become a leading diversified beverage holding company. The Corporation currently controls more than 34% of Quebec’s fresh groundwater reserves volume under permit and is strategically positioned to increase its holding. Under its new leadership team, the Corporation will seek to acquire, integrate and grow beverage businesses in diversified sectors, with a focus on sustainable growth.

For further information, please contact:

Jean Gosselin

Phone: (514) 394-7717

Email: info@prime-group.ca

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.