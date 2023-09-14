FirstService Broadens Restoration Footprint

First Onsite Restoration and Paul Davis Restoration Add Tuck-Under Acquisitions

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX and NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) today announced that it has recently completed three restoration tuck-under acquisitions. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.



First Onsite Restoration acquired Nashville, Tennessee-based Case Restoration Co. Founded in 2001, the company is a full-service provider of emergency water and fire mitigation, property restoration and capital improvement services throughout the Nashville metropolitan area. Case Restoration brings a depth of expertise in commercial and large loss claims and has developed a broad, blue-chip customer base across the education, government and retail sectors. This acquisition enhances our presence and client coverage in this fast-growing market.

Paul Davis Restoration added to its company-owned platform with the acquisitions of its franchised operations serving the Richmond, Virginia and Reno, Nevada metropolitan areas, respectively. The Richmond territory, together with our previously acquired Raleigh, North Carolina franchised operation, expands our footprint in the Mid-Atlantic region. Similarly, the Reno location augments the scale and service capabilities of our existing Nevada and Utah company-owned operations.

“These tuck-under transactions bolster our restoration capabilities and broaden our geographic coverage in key growth markets,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “We welcome the leaders and their teams and look forward to their contributions in serving our clients and further growing our business,” he concluded.

