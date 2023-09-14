Digital Educational Publishing Market Growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2021-2031

Digital Educational Publishing Market

The extensive development of the COVID-19 pandemic will have a positive impact on the digital educational publishing business over the projection period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital educational publishing market garnered $9.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $41.5 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Digital education publishing refers to the use of digital media to monetize educational material. Digital educational publishing is available on multiple sites and is compatible with a broad range of platforms, including laptops, smartphones, desktop computers, and tablets. The increased global usage of smartphone devices is one of the key factors fueling the expansion of the digital educational publishing market. Digital educational publishing offers content diversity with greater consumer reach, thereby enriching the user’s learning experience.

Cutting-edge technology such as Augmented Reality (AR) serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global digital educational publishing market. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global digital educational publishing market. Growing popularity of digital education in schools and a shift from traditional hard copies to digital learning is generating excellent opportunities for the digital educational publishing market. This is because digital educational publishing platforms offer interactive learning content, with individualized, creative, and adaptive learning platforms.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global digital educational publishing market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary closure of all educational institutions.

• Schools and universities have been replaced with online learning during the pandemic. As a result, the worldwide market for digital learning and digital publication has expanded rapidly.

Based on product type, the digital textbooks segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global digital educational publishing market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the digital assessment books segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the k-12 segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global digital educational publishing market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the higher education segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The global digital educational publishing market share is segmented based on end-user, product type, and region. By product type, it is classified into digital textbooks, digital assessment books, and others. By end user, it is classified into K-12, higher education, and corporate or skill-based. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the Digital Educational Publishing market report include Scholastic Corp., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck, Hachette Livre, Pearson, Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning, John Wiley & Sons, Oxford University Press, and Thomson Reuters.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global digital educational publishing market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market, including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working toward the growth of the market. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market.

