NPWT Devices Market Revenue to Cross USD 3,347 Million by 2027 | Chronic wounds to maintain the lead over the forecast.

The global negative pressure wound therapy market size accounted for $2,144 Million in 2020, and is expected to reach $3,347 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Takeaways:

Market Growth and Size: The NPWT Devices market had been experiencing steady growth due to factors such as an aging population, an increase in chronic wounds (like diabetic ulcers and pressure ulcers), and a rising number of surgeries. The market was segmented into different product types such as conventional NPWT devices and disposable NPWT devices.

Advanced Technologies: The NPWT market had seen advancements in technology, leading to the development of portable and wearable NPWT devices. These innovations aimed to improve patient mobility and overall comfort during the wound healing process.

Widespread Adoption: NPWT had gained widespread adoption in both hospital settings and home care environments. This was because of its effectiveness in promoting wound healing, reducing infection risks, and minimizing hospital stays for patients with complex wounds.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type:

Conventional NPWT Devices: These are traditional NPWT systems consisting of a vacuum pump and a wound dressing connected through tubing. They are used to create negative pressure at the wound site.

Disposable NPWT Devices: These are portable and often wearable devices that include an integrated vacuum pump and disposable dressings. They offer greater mobility to patients and reduce the need for external equipment.

Application:

Surgical Wounds: NPWT is used post-surgery to promote wound healing, reduce the risk of infection, and manage fluid drainage.

Traumatic Wounds: In cases of traumatic injuries, NPWT can help in wound healing and tissue granulation.

Pressure Ulcers: NPWT can aid in the healing of pressure ulcers by promoting tissue growth and reducing bacterial contamination.

Diabetic Ulcers: NPWT is used to manage diabetic foot ulcers, which are a common complication of diabetes.

Venous and Arterial Ulcers: These types of ulcers often occur due to poor circulation, and NPWT can assist in their healing.

End User:

Hospitals and Clinics: Medical facilities use NPWT devices to manage wounds of varying complexities and ensure proper wound healing.

Home Care Settings: As NPWT technology advanced, portable devices enabled patients to receive therapy in the comfort of their homes.

Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Patient Population:

Adults: The primary target population for NPWT devices comprises adults with wounds related to surgery, trauma, chronic conditions, or underlying health issues.

Pediatrics: In some cases, NPWT may be used on pediatric patients with wounds that require advanced wound care.

Advanced Features:

NPWT devices with advanced features, such as integrated digital monitoring and connectivity for remote patient monitoring, may form a separate segment within the market.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America is another major factor that drives the growth of the market. In addition, Asia- Pacific is expected to register fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to surge in healthcare expenditure and rise in prevalence of diabetes in the region. Other factors such as huge patient base of other chronic diseases that lead to chronic or acute wound also contribute to the growth of the negative pressure wound therapy devices market in Asia-Pacific.

Key Findings of the Study

By wound type, the chronic wound segment occupied more two-thirds share of global negative pressure wound therapy devices market in 2019.

By product, the single use NPWT segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the ambulatory surgical centers segment occupied more than one-fourths share of NPWT devices market in 2019.

Competitive Landscape:

Acelity L.P. Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Cardinal Health, Inc.

ConvaTec Group PLC

3M Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medela AG

Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc.

Talley Group Ltd.

