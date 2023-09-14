Global In-flight Catering Services Market to Reach US$ 27 Billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 5%: TMR Report

Increase in disposable income and launch of new airlines, adoption of online meal reservation systems across the globe driving the market demand

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global in-flight catering services market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by Transparency Market Research, a valuation of US$ 27 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for in-flight catering services is expected to close at US$ 18.7 billion.



Increasing global air travel, driven by rising incomes, urbanization, and the expansion of low-cost carriers, is a fundamental driver of the in-flight catering industry. As more passengers take to the skies, the demand for catering services naturally grows.

The demand for in-flight catering services is huge among the long-haul and international flights often require multiple meal services. Airlines need catering services to provide a variety of meal options, including breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks, to meet passengers' needs on extended journeys.

Increasing health consciousness among travellers has led to the demand for healthier and more nutritious in-flight meals. Increase in demand for high-quality catering equipment and healthy in-flight food is driving the global in-flight catering services market.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 17 Bn Estimated Value USD 27 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5% Forecast Period 2022-2031 No. of Pages 196 Pages Market Segmentation By Offering Type, By Provider Type, By Catering Services, By Service Type, By Type of Airline, By Type of Flight Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered LSG Sky Chefs Inc., Frankenberg GmbH, AAS Catering CO. Ltd., Dnata, Do & Co Aktiengesellschaft, Flying Food Group, LLC, Gate Gourmet, Newrest Group International S.A.S., SATS Ltd., Air Culinaire Worldwide, LLC

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the in-flight catering services market was valued at US$ 17.8 billion

Based on service type, the demand for economy service is high in the global in-flight catering services market during the forecast period due to the availability of customized meals and low-cost tableware.

Based on offerings type, the main course segment is expected to account for a dominant share of the global in-flight catering services market during the forecast period.



In-flight Catering Services Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The growth of the airline industry in emerging markets, particularly in Asia and the Middle East, has expanded opportunities for in-flight catering services as more routes are added to cater to passenger demand.

Innovation in menu design and food presentation can set airlines apart and enhance the passenger experience. Catering services must continually update their menus and offer diverse options to keep passengers engaged.

Technology plays a role in streamlining catering operations. Digital platforms and software can help manage inventory, orders, and delivery schedules efficiently.



In-flight Catering Services Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a faster pace compared to that in other regions during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region can be ascribed to the increase in disposable income in developing countries. Expanding the aviation industry in countries like China and India. The diversity of domestic and international flights contributes to varied catering requirements.

North America is estimated to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of the largest airline catering companies and the rise in air travel in these regions.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global in-flight catering services market are focused on the adoption of business strategies such as collaborations and geographical expansion. Furthermore, players are emphasizing providing high-quality services to enhance their in-flight catering services market share

LSG Sky Chefs Inc.

Frankenberg GmbH

AAS Catering CO. Ltd.

Dnata

Do & Co Aktiengesellschaft

Flying Food Group

LLC, Gate Gourmet

Newrest Group International S.A.S.

SATS Ltd.

Air Culinaire Worldwide, LLC

Key Developments in the In-flight Catering Services Market

LSG Group , one of the largest players in the industry, has been focusing on sustainability. They have introduced eco-friendly packaging and implemented waste reduction measures.LSG Sky Chefs, a subsidiary of LSG Group, has been working on enhancing their digital solutions to streamline catering operations and improve efficiency.

, one of the largest players in the industry, has been focusing on sustainability. They have introduced eco-friendly packaging and implemented waste reduction measures.LSG Sky Chefs, a subsidiary of LSG Group, has been working on enhancing their digital solutions to streamline catering operations and improve efficiency. Gategroup has been expanding its presence in emerging markets. They have secured catering contracts with airlines in Asia and the Middle East.The company has also been investing in technology to offer personalized dining experiences and reduce food waste through improved inventory management.

has been expanding its presence in emerging markets. They have secured catering contracts with airlines in Asia and the Middle East.The company has also been investing in technology to offer personalized dining experiences and reduce food waste through improved inventory management. DO & CO has continued to emphasize culinary innovation. They have introduced unique and gourmet in-flight meal options for various airlines, including exclusive menus for premium cabins.The company has also expanded its reach by securing catering contracts with new airlines and expanding into new regions.

has continued to emphasize culinary innovation. They have introduced unique and gourmet in-flight meal options for various airlines, including exclusive menus for premium cabins.The company has also expanded its reach by securing catering contracts with new airlines and expanding into new regions. SATS, a major player in the Asia-Pacific region, has been investing in automated kitchen facilities to improve efficiency and reduce human contact during food preparation, which is particularly relevant in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.They have been actively collaborating with airlines to develop new menu concepts, including healthier and more sustainable meal options.

In-flight Catering Services Market – Key Segments

By Offering Type

Main Course

Breakfast

Starters & Platters

Desserts

Beverages



By Provider Type

Culinary Only Providers

Culinary & On-Board Supplies Providers

Complete Solution Providers



By Catering Services

In house

Outsource

LCC

Traditional Airlines

Hotel

Small Caterers

By Service Type

Premium Service

Economy Service

By Type of Airline

Low Cost Carriers

Traditional Airlines

By Type of Flight

Short Haul

Long Haul

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



