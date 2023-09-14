Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Share Consolidation

BEIJING, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) today announced that it will effect a share consolidation of its ordinary shares at a ratio of 1-for-15, effective as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on September 14, 2023 (the “Share Consolidation”). The Company’s ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on a post-consolidation basis at the opening of trading on September 15, 2023. Upon the market opening on September 15, 2023, the Company’s ordinary shares will continue to be traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “KXIN” with the new CUSIP number G5223X142.



As a result of the Share Consolidation, every fifteen shares of the Company’s ordinary shares will be automatically consolidated into one ordinary share. Outstanding warrants and other outstanding equity rights will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Share Consolidation. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Share Consolidation, and in the event that a shareholder would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share upon the Share Consolidation, the number of Shares to be received by such shareholder will be rounded up to one ordinary share in lieu of the fractional share that would have resulted from the Share Consolidation. Shareholders who are holding their shares in electronic form at brokerage firms do not need to take any action, as the effect of the Share Consolidation will automatically be reflected in their brokerage accounts.

