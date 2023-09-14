Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,454 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,135 in the last 365 days.

Global Luxury eCommerce Platforms Market Size

Farfetch, YOOX NET-A-PORTER, Mr Porter, Rue La, Hudson's Bay Company, Amazon, Neiman Marcus Group, Moda Operandi, Luisaviaroma, Broadway Stores, Barneys, Nordstrom, and Vipshop Holdings Limited among others, are some of the key players operating in the global luxury e-commerce platforms market.

Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global luxury ecommerce platforms market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2028.

The global luxury ecommerce platforms market is primarily driven by the increasing consumer preference for online luxury shopping experiences. Luxury brands are expanding their digital presence to cater to a growing global customer base. Factors such as convenience, personalized shopping, secure payment options, and the rise of affluent millennials as key consumers are significant drivers.

Key Market Insights

  • Based on product type, the fashion and apparel segment held the largest share of the market as of 2022.
  • As per the application outlook, the female segment will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • The North American region is analyzed to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
  • Farfetch, YOOX NET-A-PORTER, Mr Porter, Rue La, Hudson's Bay Company, Amazon, Neiman Marcus Group, Moda Operandi, Luisaviaroma, Broadway Stores, Barneys, Nordstrom, and Vipshop Holdings Limited among others, are some of the key players operating in the global luxury e-commerce platforms market.

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/luxury-e-commerce-platforms-market-4153

Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Bags
  • Jewellery and Watches
  • Fashion and Apparel
  • Footwear
  • Others

Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Male
  • Female
  • Children
  • Others

Business Model (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Mono-brand Boutiques
  • Multi-brand Retailers
  • Marketplaces

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of Middle East and Africa

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Luxury eCommerce Platforms Market - Forecast to 2028’’


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Attachment 


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Luxury eCommerce Platforms Market Size

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more