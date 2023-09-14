Global Luxury eCommerce Platforms Market Size
Farfetch, YOOX NET-A-PORTER, Mr Porter, Rue La, Hudson's Bay Company, Amazon, Neiman Marcus Group, Moda Operandi, Luisaviaroma, Broadway Stores, Barneys, Nordstrom, and Vipshop Holdings Limited among others, are some of the key players operating in the global luxury e-commerce platforms market.
Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global luxury ecommerce platforms market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2028.
The global luxury ecommerce platforms market is primarily driven by the increasing consumer preference for online luxury shopping experiences. Luxury brands are expanding their digital presence to cater to a growing global customer base. Factors such as convenience, personalized shopping, secure payment options, and the rise of affluent millennials as key consumers are significant drivers.
Key Market Insights
- Based on product type, the fashion and apparel segment held the largest share of the market as of 2022.
- As per the application outlook, the female segment will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- The North American region is analyzed to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
- Farfetch, YOOX NET-A-PORTER, Mr Porter, Rue La, Hudson's Bay Company, Amazon, Neiman Marcus Group, Moda Operandi, Luisaviaroma, Broadway Stores, Barneys, Nordstrom, and Vipshop Holdings Limited among others, are some of the key players operating in the global luxury e-commerce platforms market.
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/luxury-e-commerce-platforms-market-4153
Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Bags
- Jewellery and Watches
- Fashion and Apparel
- Footwear
- Others
Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Male
- Female
- Children
- Others
Business Model (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Mono-brand Boutiques
- Multi-brand Retailers
- Marketplaces
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Luxury eCommerce Platforms Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
Attachment
Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/ Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com