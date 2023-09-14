Global Warming Solutions Inc. to Showcase Sustainable Energy Innovation at OCEANS 2023 Gulf Coast

Temecula, CA, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions Inc. (OTCQB: GWSO), a leader in renewable energy technology, announced today that it will be attending OCEANS 2023 Gulf Coast from September 25 to September 28 in Biloxi, Mississippi. As a premier partner event presented by the Marine Technology Society and IEEE Oceanic Engineering Society, OCEANS 2023 brings together over 500 technical presentations and more than 2000 exhibitors related to marine technology and ocean sustainability.

GWSO and AQST experts will discuss how EcoHydroGen's high-efficiency reactor is projected to outperform conventional electrolysis. Attendees can learn how this system:

Provides silent auxiliary power for extended mobility and tool runtimes.

Enables rapid deployment of resilient power after disasters.

Allows self-sufficient refueling at forward bases.

Stabilizes intermittent renewable sources for coastal grids.

"Showcasing EcoHydroGen at OCEANS allows us to accelerate commercialization for maritime applications as we build a sustainable future," stated Michael Pallastro , CEO of Global Warming Solutions



In addition to exhibiting, Global Warming Solutions representatives will attend technical presentations and network with industry experts, researchers, government officials, and students. OCEANS provides an ideal venue to exchange knowledge and highlight emerging technologies that protect ocean health while meeting the world's energy needs in a carbon-neutral way.



“ AQST USA is proud to showcase in partnership with Global Warming Solutions, Inc, EcoHydroGen© at OCEANS 2023 and highlight how our technologies and solutions can help maritime fleets transition to sustainable, resilient power generation. EcoHydroGen©'s high-efficiency design overturns previous barriers to locally producing green hydrogen fuel where it's needed most. This homegrown innovation puts the power of energy independence and emissions reduction directly into the hands of ship operators, fleet managers, and port authorities. By visiting our experts at Booth #804, attendees can gain insight into how our breakthrough reactor architecture and solutions drive the future of clean maritime mobility. AQST USA, in partnership with GWSO, enables a new era of efficient, silent propulsion that benefits both operations and the environment. We look forward to the conversations and collaborations that will arise at OCEANS 2023 as we come together to chart a course toward a more sustainable marine sector," stated Raymond Caldas, CEO of AQST USA.



About Global Warming Solutions Inc.



Global Warming Solutions Inc. (GWSO) is a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate climate change and its effects on the planet. The company’s mission is to develop and bring innovative market technologies that address the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.



