Automotive Interiors Market Expected to Touch $29.35 Billion by 2027, Driven by 4.7% CAGR Growth | AMR

Automotive Interiors Industry

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “Automotive Interiors Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), Component (Automotive Seat, Cockpit Module, Door Panel, Flooring, Interior Lighting, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2025”. According to the report, the global automotive interiors market was pegged at $17.1 billion at 2017 and is expected to manifest $29.35 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2025.

Focus on the overall better driving experience is causing the growth in the market. However, cold trade war, high import duties, expensiveness of raw materials, and low fuel efficiency of vehicles are some challenges hindering the growth of the global automotive interiors market.

Based on component, the market is classified into automotive seat, cockpit module, door panel, flooring, interior lighting, and others. The automotive seat segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2017, contributing nearly half of the total share. However, the interior lighting segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia Pacific held the largest share in automotive interiors market in 2017, due to continuous developments, rising production of passenger and heavy commercial vehicles, high adoptive rate for infotainment, and better standards of driving experience. Untapped developing markets of Africa and Asia provide huge growth opportunities for the market leaders and stakeholders.

The global automotive interiors industry is segmented into vehicle type, component, and region. The vehicle type is bifurcated into passenger cars and commercial vehicles, which is further categorized in light and heavy vehicles. The passenger car segment held the largest share in 2017, accounting for over half of the market share.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment dominated the global automotive interiors market in 2017.

Based on component type, the interior lighting segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Adient,

Calsonic Faurecia Interior System,

Kansei Corp.,

Grupo Antolin,

Hyundai Mobis Company,

IAC Group,

Lear Corporation,

Robert Bosch,

Visteon Corporation,

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors.

