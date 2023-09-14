Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,458 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,147 in the last 365 days.

TILT Holdings To Participate in Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

PHOENIX, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT) (OTCQB: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced Interim Chief Executive Officer Tim Conder will speak at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago Sept. 27-28, 2023.

Conder will join Jason Nelson of BeLeaf Medical, Jeffrey Schultz of Foley Hoag, Darren Lampert of GrowGeneration, and moderator Shia Kapos of Politico for a panel titled “Building a Successful Cannabis Business While Regulations Catch Up” at 3 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Sept. 27. Additionally, TILT will host one-on-one meetings with investors.

To learn more about TILT, please visit www.tiltholdings.com.

About TILT Holdings

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 39 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, and Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

Company Contact:
Lynn Ricci, VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
TILT Holdings Inc.
lricci@tiltholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
TILT@elevate-ir.com

Media Contact:
Alice Moon
Trailblaze on behalf of TILT Holdings
TILT@trailblaze.co


Primary Logo

You just read:

TILT Holdings To Participate in Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more