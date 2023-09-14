APAC Pet Food Market Report 2022: Envisions Sector Reaching US$ 1.06 Bn by 2032, Driven by a 9.5% CAGR | Report by TMR
Rise in demand for high-quality and premium food products for pets offers significant opportunities for the pet food market in APACWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global APAC Pet Food Market size was valued at US$ 428.8 Mn in 2022 to US$ 1.06 Bn by 2032 at 9.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Transparency Market Research has deep-dived into these insights in its latest research report, titled, APAC Pet Food Market, 2022-2032.
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) pet food market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving industry that plays a pivotal role in the region's pet care landscape. With a growing pet ownership culture, changing consumer preferences, and increasing awareness of pet health and nutrition, the APAC pet food market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years.
This overview will delve into the market's regional variations, showcasing how different countries within the APAC region are contributing to its overall growth. From the established markets in Japan and South Korea to the emerging pet food industries in countries like China and India, the APAC pet food market is characterized by its diversity and potential for future expansion.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Big Dog Pet Foods
• Carnivore Meat Company
• Champion Pet Foods
• Grandma Lucy, LLC
• Morasch Meats (Northwest Naturals)
• Natural Pet Food Group
• Primal Pet Food Group
• Diamond Pet Foods
• DROOL Pet Co.
• Fresh Pet Food
• General Mills (Blue Buffalo Ltd.)
• Mars, Incorporated
• Wellness Pet LLC
• Bravo Pet Foods
• Kiwi Kitchens
• M.I. Industries (Instinct)
𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:
• Rising Pet Ownership: The increasing adoption of pets, especially dogs and cats, across the APAC region is a primary driver. As more households welcome pets into their lives, the demand for pet food products continues to grow.
• Urbanization: Rapid urbanization in many APAC countries has led to smaller living spaces and a shift towards apartment living. This trend has increased the popularity of smaller dog breeds and cats, which often require commercial pet food for their dietary needs.
• Growing Middle Class: The expanding middle-class population in APAC countries is driving higher disposable incomes. This enables pet owners to spend more on premium and specialized pet food products, including organic and natural options.
• Health and Wellness Awareness: Pet owners in the APAC region are becoming increasingly conscious of their pets' health and well-being. They are seeking pet food products with specific health benefits, such as weight management, joint health, and digestive health.
Pet food refers to any type of food that is specifically formulated and intended for consumption by domesticated animals, primarily dogs and cats. There are many different types of pet food available on the market, including dry kibble, wet canned food, freeze-dried, dehydrated, and raw food.
Pet food is typically designed to provide a balanced and complete diet for pets, containing all the necessary nutrients and vitamins required for healthy growth and maintenance. Different pet foods may have varying formulations depending on the age, size, breed, and activity level of the animal.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :
• Age
o Young
o Adult
o Senior
• Sales Channel
o Hypermarket/Supermarkets
o Specialty Stores
o Convenience Stores
o Wholesale Stores
o Discount Stores
o Online Retail
• Pet Type
o Dog
o Cat
