Global Eye Health Supplements Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Growth Drivers, Trends, And Industry Analysis

Eye Health Supplements Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Eye Health Supplements Global Market Report for 2023, presented by The Business Research Company, serves as a comprehensive source of information covering all aspects of the eye health supplements market. As projected by TBRC's eye health supplements market size, the market's forecast is expected to reach $2.72 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

The growth of the eye health supplements market can be attributed to the increasing incidence of vision impairment. The North America region is anticipated to lead in terms of market share for eye health support supplements. Key players in the eye health supplements market include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alcon Inc., Amway Corporation, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, and Kemin Industries Inc.

Trending Eye Health Supplements Market Trend

A prominent trend in the eye health supplements market is the focus on product innovation. Leading companies in this market are actively developing advanced products to maintain their competitive position.

Eye Health Supplements Market Segments

• By Ingredient Type: Lutein, Zeaxanthin, Antioxidants, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Coenzyme Q10, Flavonoids, Astaxanthin, Alpha-Lipoic Acid, Other Ingredients

• By Form Type: Tablet, Capsule, Drops

• By Indication Type: Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Cataract, Dry Eye Syndrome, Diabetic Retinopathy, Other Indications

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Eye health supplements encompass nutritional products containing vitamins and other beneficial nutrients for maintaining good vision and eye health. They are used for the prevention or management of various eye conditions such as cataracts, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy.

