Micro VSAT Market to register a CAGR of 14.2% to reach USD 1,585.70 million by 2032 - Report By MRFR

Micro VSAT Market Research Report Information By Frequency (Ku-Band, Ka-Band, X-Band, and Others), By Application (Airborne, Maritime, and Land), By Antenna Technology (Parabolic and Flat Panel), By Industry Vertical (Aviation, Energy & Power , Government, Military & Defense, Maritime, Oil & Gas, Construction & Infrastructure, Media & Entertainment, Mining, Others) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) –Market Forecast Till 2032 by MRFR

New York, USA, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micro VSAT Market Overview :

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Micro VSAT Market Information by Frequency, Application, Antenna Technology, Industry Vertical and Region - Forecast till 2032”, Global Micro VSAT Market was estimated to be worth USD 425.62 million. The Micro VSAT Market is expected to increase from USD 478.33 Million in 2023 to USD 158.570 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% between 2023 and 2032. The primary market drivers pushing market expansion are rising demand, increased awareness of sustainability in Marine and government backing.

Market Scope:

The standard definition of a VSAT is a satellite ground station that uses a parabolic antenna with a diameter of less than three meters to communicate with satellites in space. Micro-VSAT terminals generally have an antenna with a parabolic equivalent size of less than 60 centimetres. It is common parlance to refer to micro-VSAT terminals as "disadvantaged terminals." This is because effective isotropic radiated power (EIRP) spectrum density constraints set by the different standards for operational usage over the satellite restrict the amount of data that can be transmitted by tiny terminals. If the terminal does not fulfil the sidelobe standards of the satellite operator, then these restrictions will be much more severe. It's crucial to avoid shining light on nearby satellites or causing interference for other users, which is why these restrictions must be in place.



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2032 USD 158.570 Billion CAGR 14.2% (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018-2022 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Frequency, Application, Antenna Technology, Industry Vertical, and Region Geographies Covered Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America Key Market Drivers Rising Adoption Of Maritime VSAT, Demand For Broadband Data Connections From Government And Business Sectors



Key Companies in the Micro VSAT Market include:

Ultra

THALES GROUP

ThinKom Solutions, Inc.

Ovzon AB

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Paradigm

Intellian Technologies, Inc.

China Starwin Science&Technology Co.Ltd (China Starwin)

Jonsa Technologies. Co. Ltd.

Cobham Satcom

General Dynamics Corporation

KVH Industries, Inc

Among others.





Market USP:

Market Drivers-

The main market factors fueling the growth of the Micro VSAT market include Micro VSAT, increased use of maritime VSAT, and need for broadband data connections from government and corporate sectors. The availability of efficient, low-cost options for individual end-users who need a self-regulating communications network through which a number of remote sites are connected has been a key factor in the expansion of the worldwide market for corporate VSAT. The VSAT network also provides public and private network communications in addition to satellite-based value-added services including voice/fax communication, LAN services, data transport, and internet access. It's conceivable that service providers will adopt and adapt to these new technologies.

Market Restraints-

A key factor holding back the expansion of the worldwide corporate VSAT market is the emergence of competing technologies like high throughput satellite (HTS) technology.

COVID-19 Analysis-

The COVID-19 pandemic posed extraordinary difficulties for the space sector. Every aspect of the space industry was influenced by the epidemic, from launches to manufacturing to supply chains. Market expansion was stymied during the epidemic because key manufacturers stopped output, satellite launches were delayed, and supply chains were disrupted. Recent expansion in the space industry has sparked a wave of new business creation. Space exploration and science, as well as satellite manufacturing, are examples of industries that include low production volumes, high degrees of expertise, and few suppliers.

Market Segmentation:

Type Insights

In 2022, the Ka-Band was the dominant frequency range, accounting for over 49% of market revenue. The Ka-band spans the range from 26.5 to 40 GHz in frequency. The electromagnetic spectrum includes the K band, which contains the Ka-band.

Application Insights

In 2022, the land itself owned the lion's share. The land VSAT sector is anticipated to be driven throughout the forecast period by the rising use of VSAT systems on ground-based platforms for efficient connectivity.



Technology Insights

In 2022, the majority vote went to the parabolic. The most common type is a dish-shaped antenna, sometimes known as a parabolic dish.

Vertical Insights

In 2022, the market was driven by the military and defense sector. There is a growing need for capacity and speed in today's military operations because of the proliferation of platforms, ISR missions, video, and gadgets all competing for bandwidth.

Regional Analysis:

In 2022, the Micro VSAT market in North America was worth around 37% of the total. It is forecast to expand at a high compound annual rate of growth (CAGR) over the time of analysis. As satellite communication grows in popularity, there has been a corresponding increase in efforts to produce smaller antennas. Growing wireless usage across numerous North American sectors and rising need for marine communication are further driving the market. In addition, as the number of fixed networks and cellular communications expands in these areas, so does the need for mini VSAT.

The Asia-Pacific region is the second-largest market. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia are just a few of the region's rapidly developing economies. China's industrial sector has benefited from government support, and the country's cheap, highly skilled labor force is a big draw for companies throughout the world. Micro VSAT logistics have been improved by the proliferation of maritime traffic and the opening of new oceanic trade routes connecting India and China with the rest of the globe.

Rising demand for communications, live broadcasting services, and private networks from corporations is expected to propel Europe to the third-fastest growth rate. Micro VSAT solutions are becoming more versatile and user-friendly thanks to offerings from major market participants that include open architectural customization. With a CAGR of over 15% between 2022 and 2030, the European mini VSAT market is projected to generate more than USD 305 million in revenue by 2030.



