North America Robotic Lawn Mower Market worth US$ 528.5 Mn by 2031 | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research
Rising disposable income has spurred the demand for robotic lawn mowers across the globeWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the research report “North America Robotic Lawn Mower Market” published by Transparency Market Research, the market was sized at US$ 258.6 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach over US$ 528.5 Mn by the year 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%.
A robotic lawn mower is defined as an autonomous device designed to cut lawns without human intervention. A robotic lawn mower operates by using sensors, programming, and motorized cutting blades. Moreover, robotic lawn mowers are becoming increasingly popular due to the convenience and ability to save time and effort for homeowners. Furthermore, robotic lawn mowers are capable of operating independently, navigating the lawn, and mowing the grass without human control.
Robotic Lawn Mower Market Growth Drivers:
Increasing demand for automation to save time and effort to mow the lawn is driving the growth of the robotic lawn mower market.
Consumers’ shift toward smart and organic gardening practices is propelling the growth of the robotic lawn mower market.
The incorporation of an advanced ultrasonic radar sensor system to detect and avoid obstacles enabling smooth navigation is accelerating the market growth.
The global robotic lawn mower market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Robotic Lawn Mower market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2022-2031: Key Highlights
• CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2031
• Estimation of the robotic lawn mower market size and its contribution to the parent market
• Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
• The growth of the robotic lawn mower market
• Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
• Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic lawn mower market vendors
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝
• American Honda Motor Co. Inc.
• ECHO Robotics, Deere & Company
• Husqvarna AB
• Kyodo Co., Ltd
• MTD Products Inc.
• Positec Tool Corporation
• Bosch
• Redback
• Zucchetti Centro Sistemi SPA
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
Cutting Width
• Up to 7 inch
• 7 to 14 inch
• More than 14 inch
Lawn Size
• Small Lawn Size (Up to 20000 sq. ft.)
• Medium Lawn Size (20000 sq. ft. to 40000 sq. ft.)
• Large Lawn Size (Above 40000 sq. ft.)
End-user
• Residential
• Commercial
Price
• Low
• Medium
• High
