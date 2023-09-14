PHILIPPINES, September 14 - Press Release

September 14, 2023 Bong Go assists landslide victims in Antipolo City, Rizal; continues push for Department of Disaster Resilience bill Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has once again pushed for the passage of Senate Bill No. 188, also referred to as the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) Act, which aims to establish a streamlined agency with the primary mission of guaranteeing the development of adaptive, disaster-resilient, and secure communities. In a video message during his team's relief activity for landslide victims in Antipolo City, Rizal on Friday, September 8, Go said that recent typhoons serve as a grim reminder of the constant threats posed by natural disasters to communities. "We need to be better equipped and prepared to face these challenges. That is why I am urging my fellow lawmakers to prioritize the passage of Senate Bill No. 188, which will establish the Department of Disaster Resilience," he said. "Itong departamento na ito, bago pa dumating ang bagyo, mayroon na hong makikipag-coordinate sa LGUs, preposition of goods at ilikas po ang mga kababayan natin sa ligtas na lugar. At pag-alis ng bagyo, restoration of normalcy kaagad, maibalik kaagad sa normal ang pamumuhay ng mga kababayan natin. 'Yan po ang layunin ng Department of Disaster Resilience," Go explained. Held at the Antipolo City Hall, Go's team coordinated with Governor Rebecca "Nini" Ynares and Mayor Casimiro "Jun" Ynares III and provided assistance to 22 landslide victims. They all received snacks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball from the senator. In addition, emergency housing assistance was provided by the National Housing Authority (NHA) to qualified beneficiaries. "Ang programang ito ng NHA na ating isinulong noon at patuloy na sinusuportahan ngayon ay nagbibigay ng tulong para pambili ng yero, pako at iba pang materyales na pampaayos ng bahay ng mga biktima ng krisis," Go explained. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go pledged to continue working closely with communities to protect the health and well-being of Filipinos by expanding access to affordable healthcare. He encouraged the sick and elderly to visit the nearest Malasakit Center where they may conveniently avail of the medical assistance programs offered by the government. The primary aim of the Malasakit Center is to reduce a patient's hospital bill to the lowest possible amount by covering various patient services and expenses. There are currently 158 centers nationwide, the closest of which are located at the Antipolo City Hospital System Annex IV, Casimiro A. Ynares Sr. Memorial Hospital in Rodriguez, Bagong Cainta Municipal Hospital, and Margarito A. Duavit Memorial Hospital in Binangonan. "Sa mga pasyente dito, hindi niyo na po kailangang bumiyahe para pumila sa iba't ibang opisina para makahingi ng tulong mula sa gobyerno. Kung may bill kayo, ilapit niyo lang 'to sa Malasakit Center. Wala itong pinipili. Basta poor at indigent patient ka, qualified ka," assured Go, who principally authored and sponsored the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. Go has also reiterated his appeal to his fellow Filipinos to prioritize their health as he highlighted the services to be offered in Super Health Centers that will be established nationwide. Super Health Centers in the province will be strategically located in Antipolo City, Binangonan, Jala-Jala, Rodriguez, San Mateo, and Taytay. Super Health Centers offer basic services such as database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation center and telemedicine, through which remote diagnosis and treatment of patients is made possible. Some 307 Super Health Centers were funded in 2022 through Go's initiative and with the support of DOH and his fellow lawmakers. Additional funds for 322 Super Health Centers were also allocated in the 2023 health budget. Moreover, the senator is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of the recently passed Republic Act 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The said law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. "Marami po sa mga kababayan natin sa iba't ibang sulok ng Pilipinas ang walang sapat na health facilities na makakagamot sa kanilang mga karamdaman. Kaya importante na mailapit natin ang serbisyong medikal mula gobyerno sa mga taong nangangailangan nito," he stressed. An an adopted son of the CALABARZON region and as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go continues to push for more programs, projects and initiatives that will benefit local communities. He previously supported the improvement of the road and drainage system in Angono, Rodriguez and Antipolo City; rehabilitation of the flood control structures along the upper Marikina River in Rodriguez; construction of the Batangas Medical Center Annex in Rodriguez; construction of the Justice Building in Antipolo City; construction and improvement of a multipurpose building and new roads in Baras; and purchase and installation of streetlights in San Mateo.