Việt Nam, US step up cooperation for prosperity: US Ambassador

VIETNAM, September 14 -

HÀ NỘI — The upgrade of the Việt Nam-US relations to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is a force for prosperity, cooperation and sustainable development in the region, US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc E.Knapper said at the press briefing on Wednesday following the President Joe Biden’s visit to Việt Nam.

The robust Việt Nam-US relations bring benefits to both nations, the diplomat said, stressing the US want to stand side by side with Việt Nam in the latter’s efforts to have a digital economy by 2030, become a high-income nation by 2045, and realise its net-zero target by 2050.

Environmental protection and climate change response will be among key cooperation fields between the two nations, he said, given Việt Nam's bold commitment to creating a greener and cleaner economy.

As the Southeast Asian country has an increasingly important role in the global value chain, the two countries have agreed to step up collaboration across the fields of science-technology, semi-conductor, education, and training of high-tech workforce Việt Nam needs to meet the opportunities and challenges of the 21st century, he stressed.

Ambassador Knapper described President Biden’s meetings with Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, President Võ Văn Thưởng, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ “particularly moving”.

A small ceremony was held following the meeting with Vietnamese top legislator Huệ, he said, during which war memorabilia were handed over between the two sides.

“Just a really powerful moment in which you had veterans from both sides meeting in the presence of our President and the presence of the head of the National Assembly. I don’t know, just for me – I mean, my father is a veteran; he fought here too – and so for me personally it was just very moving to see individuals from both sides doing this in the spirit of reconciliation, in the spirit of growing our partnership even more going into the future”, he said.

The US diplomat also recalled the special moment when President Joe Biden and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry visit the monument of late Senator John McCain, who had special influence on promoting the Việt Nam-US relations, at Trúc Bạch Lake.

Regarding post-war recovery, the ambassador said the US profoundly grateful for Việt Nam's humanitarian effort, which helped bring home remains of more than 730 US servicemen.

The State visit by President Biden is not only an opportunity for both sides to further efforts to recover the war legacy, which is a pillar in the bilateral cooperation, but also an opportunity to expand cooperation in other fields.

Efforts towards reconciliation and cooperation in high technology do capture the full spectrum and breadth of the Việt Nam-US ties, he said, adding both sides are working towards strengthening their friendship, deepening the existing areas of cooperation, and looking for new areas of cooperation.

“Our two countries are moving together into the future. And it was really just an extraordinary visit.”, he said. — VNS