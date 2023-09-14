Zero Hash joins CryptoUK to promote safe and responsible innovation mission for the UK crypto market

Zero Hash will partner with CryptoUK and its close to 200 members to advocate for fair and responsible regulation of crypto

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash, the leading global crypto infrastructure platform, today announced that it has joined CryptoUK, the self-regulatory trade association for the UK crypto and digital asset industry, established to promote higher standards of conduct.



Zero Hash has operated as a crypto-as-a-service market leader since 2017. Some of the largest companies globally rely on Zero Hash including Stripe, MoneyLion, and Curve, because of its stability, regulatory strength, and high standards.

Zero Hash looks forward to bringing its experience of adhering to the highest standards with regulators in the US, to the CryptoUK community while joining forces to build trusted bridges between members, industry participants, the UK regulator, and policymakers.

We believe uniting Zero Hash’s voice with the members of CryptoUK provides the best forum to achieve the right regulatory outcomes for the UK crypto economy,” said Julia Morrongiello, Head of Growth Europe and UK Director. “With the Travel Rule and The Financial Promotions rules from the FCA, we look forward to collaborating with the CryptoUK community to share insights on how we can collectively adhere to them.”

“We’re delighted to have Zero Hash as a valued partner and contributor to CryptoUK’s mission," said Su Carpenter, Director of Operations of CryptoUK. “Zero Hash shares the same DNA and commitment as CryptoUK and its members, to elevate standards in the crypto industry and to achieve fair and responsible regulation that protects customers, but doesn’t hinder innovation,”

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure platform that allows any platform to embed digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily through a matter of API endpoints. Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its subsidiaries, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC. Zero Hash Liquidity Services works with some of the leading global crypto market makers including DV Chain and Amber Group.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.’s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator.

Disclosures

Zero Hash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. Zero Hash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US.