Global Photolithography Equipment Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TBRC's "Photolithography Equipment Global Market Report 2023" provides comprehensive insights into the photolithography equipment market size, projecting a $16.47 billion by 2027 with a 9.6% CAGR.

The photolithography equipment market expands due to rising Internet of Things (IoTs) demand. North America leads in photolithography equipment market share with major players: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Canon Inc., Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holding NV, ZEISS Group, and KLA Corporation.

Photolithography Equipment Market Segments

• By Process: Deep Ultraviolet (DUV), Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV), I-line, Krypton Fluoride (KrF), Argon Fluoride (ArF) Dry, Other Processes

• By Wavelength: 370 nm–270 nm, 270 nm–170 nm, 70 nm–1 nm

• By Light Source: Mercury Lamps, Fluorine Lasers, Excimer Lasers, Lased-Produced Plasma

• By Application: Front-End, Back-End

• By End-User: Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM), Foundries

• By Geography: The global photolithography equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Photolithography equipment refers to transferring circuit or device designs onto a substrate using a patterned mask and a beam of light or electrons to expose a photoresist layer selectively. It is used to design items on a thin layer or the bulk of a substrate, such as a silicon wafer.

