InterDigital’s Milind Kulkarni to Outline the 5G Journey to 6G Evolution at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas

InterDigital VP to speak at the MWC LV “Envisioning a 6G Future” conference session

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A leader in advanced video and wireless research that has empowered every generation of wireless evolution through innovation and standards contributions, InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), has announced Milind Kulkarni, VP and Head of Wireless Labs, will headline a 6G conference session at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas, taking place from September 26 – 28, 2023.



Milind Kulkarni will be a featured speaker on the Mobile World Congress “Envisioning a 6G Future” conference session, specifically detailing the foundation of 5G Advanced and the new capabilities that can be expected from the evolution to 6G. The conference session will take place on Thursday, September 28 from 10:00 – 11:00 am PT on Stage A, Level 2, Room W231, and will feature InterDigital’s Kulkarni alongside experts from Rakuten, U.S. Department of Defense, AST SpaceMobile, and Wipro. Additional information about the conference session is available here.

You can learn more and register to attend Mobile World Congress here.

About InterDigital ®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:

Roya Stephens

Email: Roya.Stephens@interdigital.com

+1 (202) 349-1714