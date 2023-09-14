Important Collaboration Between EMU Faculty of Health Sciences, Prosthesis-Orthosis, and Biomechanics Center, and The TRNC Ministry of Health

An agreement for the state coverage of prosthetic and orthotic applications has been renewed between the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Health Sciences, which houses the Prosthesis-Orthosis and Biomechanics Center, and the TRNC Ministry of Health. The center, which started accepting patients in 2010, provides prosthetic applications for patients with limb loss, as well as orthopedic device applications and rehabilitation for children and adults with physical disabilities, all carried out by a specialized team.

"An Essential Service for Patients"

Prof. Dr. Mehtap Malkoç, Dean of the EMU Faculty of Health Sciences, emphasized that when individuals in need of prosthetic or orthotic devices apply with a medical report, the cost of these devices is covered by the state. Prof. Dr. Mehtap Malkoç stated that this is an essential service for patients. Putting forth that the said service will continue, Prof. Dr. Malkoç highlighted the advantage of patients receiving device applications and rehabilitation processes locally instead of having to go to Turkey for similar services.

Most Commonly Provided Services

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Yasin Yurt, the Head of the Prosthesis-Orthosis and Biomechanics Center, noted that the most commonly provided services at the center include analyses and insole applications for orthopedic, neurological, or diabetic foot problems, as well as approaches such as braces and Schroth exercises for individuals with scoliosis, technological prosthetic applications for individuals with limb loss, and orthopedic device and footwear applications for children and adults with neurological diseases. Thanks to collaborations with leading organizations in Turkey and other countries, the center ensures that the applications are of high standards and scientifically grounded.