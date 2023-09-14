Message From EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın Regarding The Earthquake Disaster in Morocco

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın released a message regarding the earthquake disaster in Morocco. Prof. Dr. Hocanın’s message reads as follows:

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the earthquake disaster with a magnitude of 6.8 in Morocco. Unfortunately, this disaster is of a large scale and has resulted in the loss of thousands of lives, injuries to thousands of people, and significant destruction in Morocco.

While we have not yet fully recovered from the Kahramanmaraş earthquake, the occurrence of an earthquake disaster in Morocco has added another layer of sorrow to our pain.

We convey our most heartfelt condolences to all the people of Morocco, especially our university's Moroccan students and their families. We pray for the souls of those who have lost their lives in this devastating disaster and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. We hope that such disasters never happen again."