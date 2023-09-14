CancerVAX CEO Ryan Davies Discusses the Company’s Growing Pipeline of Cancer Treatments

The Company’s development pipeline now includes three projects with UCLA

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CancerVAX, Inc., a pre-clinical biotechnology company working with UCLA to develop breakthrough immunotherapy cancer treatments that use the body’s immune system to fight cancer, today announced that in a recent podcast its CEO, Ryan Davies, spoke about the Company’s growing pipeline of cancer treatments under development at UCLA.



“CancerVAX is working with a team of physician scientists at UCLA to develop three exciting cancer treatment platforms," said Mr. Davies. “We have made substantial progress over the past year and believe that our success will continue as these cancer treatments advance to preclinical trials.”

The Company’s pipeline of three development projects with UCLA now includes:

Children’s Cancer – Immunotherapy treatments for Ewing sarcoma, a children’s bone and tissue cancer with 100% death rate for recurrence. Universal Cancer Vaccine​ Platform – A novel and customizable Universal Cancer Vaccine (UCV), to be delivered as a shot, that can uniquely detect, mark and kill only cancer cells. Universal CAR-T Cell Platform – A novel and customizable low-cost treatment, to be delivered as a shot, that can reprogram natural immune T-cells inside the body to seek and destroy targeted cancer cells.



Mr. Davies concluded, “Our newest platform, focused on CAR-T cell therapy", is one of the more promising immunotherapies entering the mainstream of cancer treatment. There are currently six FDA approved CAR-T cell therapies, and they all cost around $500,000 per dose. While no amount of money is too much to save a single human life, we hope to dramatically lower the cost of CAR-T cell therapy to thousands of dollars and help save many lives. The extreme low cost of the COVID vaccine, which uses similar technology and concepts, leads us to believe that this major cost reduction is possible with our Universal CAR-T Cell platform.”

This podcast can be viewed at: https://cancervax.com/expanded-ucla-pipeline.php

For more information about CancerVAX, please visit https://www.cancervax.com/.

About Us

CancerVAX, Inc., a pre-clinical biotechnology company working with UCLA to develop breakthrough immunotherapy cancer treatments that use the body’s immune system to fight cancer. Working with a team of experienced cancer researchers and physicians at UCLA, we are developing a pipeline that includes three innovative projects: (1) treating Ewing sarcoma, a deadly children’s cancer, (2) a Universal Cancer Vaccine that will detect, mark, and destroy only cancer cells while leaving healthy cells in-tact, and (3) a low cost Universal CAR-T Cell Platform that can reprogram natural immune T-cells inside the body to seek and destroy targeted cancer cells. All of our immunotherapy technologies are designed to be delivered as injections. We look forward to the day when treating cancer will be as simple as getting a flu shot – a better way to treat cancer.

