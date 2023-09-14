Connected Truck Market Expected to Touch $97.38 billion by 2031, Driven by 16.1% CAGR Growth | AMR

connected truck market

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Connected Truck Market by Communication Type (Vehicle-To-Vehicle, Vehicle-To-Cloud, Vehicle-To-Infrastructure), by Range (Dedicated Short Range, Long Range/Cellular Network), by Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), by Application (Driver Assistance, Safety, Entertainment, Well-being, Vehicle Management, Mobility Management): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global connected truck market was estimated at $22.20 billion in 2021, and is predicted to reach $97.38 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9979

The vehicle-to-vehicle segment to dominate the global market in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on communication type, the vehicle-to-vehicle segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global connected truck industry. Reportedly, the vehicle-to-vehicle segment is a major component of the intelligence transport system (ITS). Moreover, ITS makes use of vehicle-to-vehicle communication enhances traffic management by allowing vehicles to communicate with roadside services, including traffic lights and road signs. However, the vehicle-to-infrastructure segment to record the fastest CAGR of nearly 17.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The light commercial vehicle segment to contribute lion's share of the global market by 2031

In terms of vehicle type, the light commercial vehicle segment contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global market. Furthermore, the segment is anticipated to dominate the global connected truck market over the forecast period. The introduction of new connected trucks by key automotive manufacturers is the major factor driving the growth. However, the heavy commercial vehicles segment to record the fastest CAGR of 18.6% over forecast period.

The dedicated short range segment to hold the major market share over 2022-2031

Based on the range, the dedicated short range segment is predicted to register the highest CAGR of 16.7% during the period from 2022 to 2031. Moreover, the segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global connected truck market share in 2021, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecasted timeframe. The growth of the segment can be attributed to its low latency, interoperability, and high security. Furthermore, the dedicated short range receives less interference during extreme climatic conditions.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connected-truck-market/purchase-options

North American Market To Achieve Numero Uno Position By 2031

By region, North America contributed significantly toward the global connected truck market share in 2021 and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for nearly two-fifths of the regional market share in 2021. The growth of the market in North America over the forecast period can be credited to the massive use of new telematics tools for safe and cost-efficient fleet management activities. Apart from this, key players in the region incorporate advanced telematics solutions in their automotive, thereby driving the market growth. However, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 17.6% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

AB Volvo

Borgwarner Inc. (Delphi Technologies Plc)

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Geotab Inc.

HARMAN International

Magna International Inc.

Mix Telematics,

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sierra Wireless

TomTom International BV

Trimble Inc.

Verizon Communications

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9979

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

Forklift Truck Market : https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/08/22/2502140/0/en/Forklift-Truck-Market-to-Generate-103-9-billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Market : https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydrogen-fuel-cell-truck-market-to-reach-3-7-billion-globally-by-2032-at-36-0-cagr-allied-market-research-301807875.html

Vacuum Truck Market : https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vacuum-truck-market-to-reach-2-7-billion-globally-by-2031-at-6-5-cagr-allied-market-research-301583572.html